The Most Important Word in The Democratic Party Platform for Health care
EDITOR’S NOTE:
  
Rachel Madley
7
In life, Bill Pascrell Fiercely Bucked Health Insurance Giants During the ACA Debate. Today's Advocates Should See Him as Inspiration.
We learned yesterday that we had lost a giant in Congress.
  
Wendell Potter
6
Republican Calculation: Don't Support Obama's Affordable Care Act
When I wrote Monday that we could expect a firehose of misinformation about the Affordable Care Act in the coming months, it didn’t occur to me that…
  
Wendell Potter
8
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce: From Fighting Obamacare to Defending Big Pharma
To tell you the truth, I don’t even remember the passage of the Affordable Care Act, a landmark piece of legislation aimed at expanding health care…
  
Joey Rettino
8
Expect a Firehose of Obamacare Misinformation From Bad Actors, Insurance Industry Operatives
With the Democratic National Convention starting today in Chicago, we can expect a lot of talk this week – and right up until we vote on November 5 …
  
Wendell Potter
28
UnitedHealth Group – a Real Life Majin Buu: The Art of Absorbing Everything in Sight
In the world of health care, no entity looms as large as UnitedHealth Group, the behemoth that has systematically woven its tentacles through every…
  
Joey Rettino
15
The New Death Panels: Health Care Rationing Via Delays And Denials
There is a dark force that is rationing care to millions of Americans.
  
Ron Howrigon
8
Inside The Trump-Affiliated Outfit Trying to Repeal The Affordable Care Act
In May, an ominous tweet from the former governor of Louisiana, Bobby Jindal, popped up on X, previously known as Twitter.
  
Trudy Lieberman
31
America’s Seniors Are About to Pay a High Price for Wall Street’s Growing Disenchantment with Medicare Advantage
Over the past few days, both CVS/Aetna and Humana admitted to Wall Street that their Medicare Advantage plans are not nearly as profitable as those…
  
Wendell Potter
32
Governor Tim Walz's Track Record on Medical Debt, Public Option, UnitedHealth Group
The announcement that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 presidential ballot brings a noteworthy dynamic to…
  
Wendell Potter
9
While Cigna Saddles Patients with Increasing Out-of-Pocket Requirements, the Company Bought Back $5 Billion of Its Own Stock
Cigna, my former employer, disclosed this morning that during the first seven months of this year, it spent $5 billion of the money it took from its…
  
Wendell Potter
7

July 2024

Celebrating Medicare’s 59th Birthday Amidst Troubling Trends
Today, we celebrate the 59th birthday of Medicare, a cornerstone of American health care that has provided critical services to millions of seniors…
  
Wendell Potter
1
