TBag
5m

Honestly I think we may be looking at this the wrong way. Why should more spending lead to healthier people? The healthiest people I know spend almost nothing on healthcare bc *they are healthy.* We are not a healthy country and we need to face that fact. There is an enormous burden placed on the system by conditions that could often be reduced or eliminated with a lifestyle change.

TBag
9m

Unless im missing something her math doesn’t add up, which wouldn’t be surprising. She claims the companies defraud taxpayers to the tune of $80b a year. Then later says the administration just doubled the amount of taxpayer money going to those companies, leading to an increase of $25b. But that means that last year the total taxpayer money going to them was $25b. So how could they be defrauding $80b a year?

Not defending those jokers btw, just noticing the math doesn’t tie.

