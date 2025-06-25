HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Ana Nomis
Ana Nomis
7h

I don’t know if you’re aware, but CVS just got sued in LA for lobbying texts.

https://apnews.com/article/louisiana-cvs-lawsuit-text-message-liz-murrill-landry-38cfcac6ff3bed3ce6358ca7bab34214

Susananda
3h

The Medicare for all Acts

Senate bill 1506

House Bill 3069 introduced April 29 in current 119th Congress.

Bills will be funded by a progressive tax.

The wealthy pay more.

The average household will pay several thousand dollars less per year than they do now with no deductibles or copays.

