Susananda
I suggest private for profit health insurance corporations are doing this exact deal with Medicaid also.

Completely corrupt corporate welfare.

Monte K. Jennings
You can't “government” your way out of this. You don't need more regulation, you need systems in place, like everyone else, to determine who has paid and who has not. We call those billing systems. This is just another example of people fumbling around in the dark, doing ‘things’ and hoping it gets better.

The only real solution is to put the big payers out of business. That way there is no multiple billing in the first place.

We, SentiaHealth, right here on Substack, can and have automated the entire insurance industry. That eliminates medical coding, insurance networks, adjudication, delays, denials, rate negotiation, sales/brokers/agents, the cost of a third party EMR, skyscrapers in every major city in the US, and the hundreds of thousands of employees that work at the insurance company that you, as the insured, pay for.

That's the long way of saying “it eliminates HALF the cost of health insurance”

Sorry for the hijack, but this is the only thing that matters, as it is the only viable solution that solves any of those problems.

