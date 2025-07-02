HEALTH CARE un-covered

Cheryl
2hEdited

Times are changing and consumers are being left behind. We need a radical shift in how our government works. CONSUMERS must be the first consideration for passing policies by a government who's role is to provide stability to it's citizens. Currently businesses capitalize on that position. We need to realign our priorities! Single payer universal health care is the only option that makes health care the priority. Mark Cuban... we're listening!

