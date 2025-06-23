HEALTH CARE un-covered

Maria
1d

Congratulations! And I'm glad to hear that the retirees, coming from different perspectives, all agreed on Medicare. That's a good sign or least litmus test for general public opinion, I think.

Anna Stern
1d

This is an election year ploy.

“Mayor Eric Adams announced today that his administration is abandoning the Medicare Advantage push—AT LEAST FOR NOW. ..

“We’re not moving forward with [Medicare Advantage AT THIS TIME, however, we are still obviously very glad that the court made this decision because it's essentially saying that we still have the legal right to change or alter healthcare coverage as the city. They basically acknowledged we need to have flexibility to adapt our policies based on how things are changing, [and] market conditions.”

Considering that he said before he was elected the last time that he was opposed to Advantage, and then fought us endlessly, and now it’s pretty clear he’s gonna lose, why not make a promise? And he might’ve learned a trick from the Trump administration, that was going to drop charges against him – for now.

I hope I’m wrong, but let’s see what happens with the election. As I said, the massive revenue short fall and Federal cuts mean that budget is going to be brutal.

