HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
1d

We all know that Medicare "Advantage" is a racket. I don't understand why traditional Medicare would be modified to be more like this racket. Prior authorization is just one of the nasty things MA has been imposing on the public. Their narrow networks of inferior practitioners is yet another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine's avatar
Christine
1d

ABSOLUTELY NOT.

This is exactly what United Health (insurance company) does... And was exposed forth fraud after their CEO was shot. They want to take money from the Medicare trust fund and pay these private companies to deny health care. Atrocious.

We MUST protest LOUDLY and FORCEFULLY and IMMEDIATELY. Call your Congressmen and call your Senators.... Today and every day here's the number for the Capitol switchboard. They'll connect you. 202-224-3121

Bernie Sanders will have plenty to say about this but we cannot depend on Bernie to fight this alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture