Jim Newman
7h

The only way to fix this is to get those niggling federal investigators to back off. United Health surely must have enough in cash to buy and then gift a luxury jet to the son of a well known US politician. Works every time.

Donna
8h

Those federal investigators need to check what those clinical VP’s were doing and have been doing with the strategic plan they started to increase profits back in 2023. 70 percent of acute services are escalated for “review” even though they meet their guidelines for admit to acute services.

