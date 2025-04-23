HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

Gary Boehler
1h

Shows more and more that vertically integrated healthcare is not a healthcare business at all.

Rather, it's a money game and when shareholders (BlackRock, etc.) become unhappy with results......well, we all see the share value plummet. Profiteering disguised as healthcare.

SilverEarring
1h

We got notice a few days ago that my husbands UHC Medicare supplement costs (Medigap) for 2026 is going up 17%. For 2025 it increased 6%. How does one do financial planning for retirement with these kinds of outsized increases that are not in line with COL/inflation? I hate UHC. THANKS WENDELL FOR THE WORK YOU DO and explaining everything so well!

