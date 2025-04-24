More Perfect Union released a really great video exposing the shocking waste ($140 billion annually) baked into the Medicare Advantage program — and I was honored to be featured.

In the video, I explain how for-profit insurance companies like UnitedHealth Group, Centene and Humana have turned this program, which was meant to offer more choices for seniors, into a gold mine for Wall Street — at the expense of taxpayers and patients.

Medicare Advantage isn’t just a privatized alternative to traditional Medicare — it’s become a massive government subsidy to some of the most profitable companies in the world. I’m grateful to More Perfect Union for shining a light on how this system is failing the people it’s supposed to serve. If you haven’t watched the video yet, I encourage you to do so—and share it widely – it also features topic experts like Jenn Coffey, former Republican lawmaker and Dr. Diljeet Singh, President of Physicians for a National Health Program.