HEALTH CARE un-covered

Michael Green
7h

I have always signed up for traditional Medicare, Medigap and Part D meds, for 14 years. It is a great program. I have rebuffed the push from my personal physician to go with Advantage and I still get several telephone calls a week marketing “a great program that will provide better coverage at less cost”. The sale pitches are hard pushed, and that alone tells me that the scam is on. No thank you. But, I will gladly jump ship and pay more if necessary for a one payer universal healthcare plan. Why is the supposed richest and greatest country in the industrialized world the only one without such a plan? Of course it is not that difficult to understand, in view of the ongoing propaganda against socialism in any form, except for the massive giveaway of monies to the rich and powerful.

Simply, immoral.

Jene Moseley
9h

As a UHC subscriber and (luckily) a healthy 86 year old, I'm surprised it took this long for them to crash. The Medicare Advantage's hard sell made me suspect a scam from day one. Their excessive GREED is coming back to bite'em in the a$$. SO BE IT!!!

