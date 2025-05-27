Katie Keith’s latest analysis in Health Affairs offers one of the clearest explanations yet of what’s in the House Republicans’ newly passed reconciliation package – formally titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” Keith details how this dense, sweeping piece of legislation could reshape health care for millions of Americans if it becomes law.

As someone who’s worked inside the health insurance industry and seen how policy changes ripple through Americans’ lives, I want to call attention to some of the most important health care provisions she outlines.

1. Significant Changes to Medicaid

The bill would reduce federal Medicaid spending by nearly $700 billion over 10 years.

It introduces work requirements nationwide for many adult Medicaid enrollees, beginning as early as 2026.

States would be required to recheck eligibility for many enrollees more frequently.

Additional provisions include modest copays for certain enrollees , limits on retroactive coverage, and a 10-year ban on federal funding for Planned Parenthood .

A new policy would also bar federal Medicaid and CHIP funds from covering certain treatments related to gender dysphoria.

2. Adjustments to Marketplace Coverage Rules

The legislation would make it harder for some individuals to maintain or enroll in Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans.

It removes automatic re-enrollment , limits special enrollment periods, and adds new verification requirements.

Out-of-pocket limits would rise, and protections that prevent repayment of tax credits in certain situations would be rolled back.

3. Expanded Use of Tax-Advantaged Accounts

The bill expands access to Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) —options that tend to benefit individuals with higher incomes or those with more predictable medical expenses.

Employers would also be offered temporary tax incentives to encourage the use of HRAs for individual coverage.

4. Revised Policies on State Medicaid Flexibility

States that use their own funds to expand access to coverage for undocumented individuals would face a reduction in their federal Medicaid match rate, though some exceptions are included for pregnant women and children.

States would also face new limitations on how they can raise revenue for their Medicaid programs.

5. Other Notable (and Arguably More Positive) Provisions

Updates to the Medicare physician fee schedule .

Adjustments to the orphan drug rule within Medicare’s drug pricing program.

New reporting requirements for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). A $100 million appropriation to support regulatory review efforts within the Office of Management and Budget .

Resumption of cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments to insurers, which help reduce out-of-pocket costs for low-income enrollees.

The bill would also freeze any state or local regulation of artificial intelligence systems.

While this legislation is still making its way through Congress, it’s clear that it proposes major changes to the structure of health coverage for tens of millions of Americans. Some provisions are aimed at controlling costs and tightening oversight. Others would shift responsibility to states or reshape coverage access for certain populations.

Whatever your perspective, Katie Keith’s analysis is a helpful starting point to understand what’s in the bill and what’s at stake. It’s a conversation we should all be paying close attention to.