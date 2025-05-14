HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
7hEdited

I guess corporate welfare is also congress welfare.

On a another note, Some community hospitals are cutting part c plans along with their for-profit private health insurance corporations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura T RN BSN's avatar
Laura T RN BSN
13m

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture