HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Patrick. segrave's avatar
Patrick. segrave
1d

Lawmakers are all talk and no action how long do we have to wait for them to take any action. and Express Scripts. is just the tip of iceberg.

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
1d

Express scripts probably is proud mostly of receiving so much corporate welfare/taxpayer dollars.

The complexity and confusion, even for Congress, is by design of private for profit commercial health insurance industry and their rich lobbyists.

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