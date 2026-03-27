HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
2h

This huge story is not getting any TV attention because, well, TV has been bought by Big Pharma. No one on TV will cover it because their advertisers won't like it. Without pharma advertising, TV would have collapsed a long time ago, hollowed out by social media. My original Medicare drug plan uses Express Scripts, so this does interest me.

Reply
Share
Shawn Schwartz's avatar
Shawn Schwartz
2h

This is a nice development that will undoubtedly impact OptumRx, Caremark, and the various PBMs used by the Blues. Legal action is slow, but it can truly impact and address the behavior of bad actors.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture