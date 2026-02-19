HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
4m

0ften confusion by design in for-profit health insurance industry will allow a soft landing. they’ll have to decide if the perpetrator is WellCare value script (PDP) is operated by WellCare address Tampa FL. Then dive into express-scripts and the rest of the tangled cobwebs.

Please fight for the passage of The Medicare for ALL Acts.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture