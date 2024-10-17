UnitedHealth Group has taken a beating on Wall Street this week after admitting that its Medicare Advantage plans had to pay out more in medical claims in the third quarter of this year than investors had expected. As I’ve noted many times, Wall Street can’t stand it and gets very spiteful when Big Insurance uses more of our premium dollars paying for patients’ care because that means there’s less money left over to enrich shareholders.

At the end of trading at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, UnitedHealth’s share price was down 8.11% — almost $50 a share — falling like a rock from $605.40 to $556.29 as soon as the market opened. It had reached a 52-week high just the day before but fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. This despite the fact that the company still made $8.7 billion in operating profits during the third quarter. What investors didn’t like at all was the fact that UnitedHealthcare’s medical loss ratio (MLR) climbed to 85.2% from 82.3% for the same period last year.

By other measures, the company did just fine, especially when you look at how much money it made during the first nine months of this year: a whopping $24.5 billion in profits.

Enrollment in both the company’s commercial and Medicare Advantage plans increased, but it posted a significant decline in the number of people enrolled in the Medicaid plans its administers for several states. That’s because of the Medicaid “unwinding” that has been going on since the official end of the pandemic.

And here is another couple of numbers of note from the third quarter: UnitedHealth’s Optum division, which encompasses its massive pharmacy benefit manager, Optum Rx, made more money for the parent company than the health plan division: $4.5 billion in profits vs. $4.2 billion for UnitedHealthcare. PBMs have become even more of a cash cow for Big Insurance than Medicare Advantage, which despite the higher MLRs of late is still a reliable money-gushing ATM for the industry.

