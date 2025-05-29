HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
17h

Medicare for all act S-1506 has recently been reintroduced to 119th Congress.

This bill would cover all care for United States citizens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MKBroker's avatar
MKBroker
1dEdited

First, I will admit we're in a medicaid transition period currently where, due to the pandemic hold on reviewing medicaid eligibility which ran through early 2023 and the subsequent unwinding (lifting that hold) over the past few years, there are FAR more Medicaid enrollees who are rightfully losing coverage than ever before. Medicaid rolls swelled due to the hold and now they're returning to pre-pandemic levels, but the reactions at the state/federal level seem to be that they can use this as an argument to impose more restrictions. I don't buy that justification as we're gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels and many of the people who were on medicaid despite having a higher income were included only because of the pandemic hold.

"Work requirements" are simply a means to add bureaucratic barriers to enrolling and maintaining medicaid coverage that are meant to reduce medicaid enrollments by eliminating those who fail to keep up with the regular reporting requirements. Indiana instituted a very modest payment for medicaid enrollees which served a similar function. They might as well require enrollees to show up at their local medicaid office each month and complete 15 jumping jacks as it would accomplish the same thing: eliminate a certain portion of medicaid recipients who submit incorrect documentation, miss their deadline or don't understand their responsibility under the program.

The worst part or work requirements, payments or other bureaucratic barriers is that the people under the most stress and with the hardest life challenges who often need the program the most are the ones who most often end up losing coverage while those who maybe are less needy because they have plenty of assets, support and capability to navigate bureaucracy are able to jump through the hoops required to keep their coverage. To illustrate, imagine a family of 5 with a single mom and four kids where Mom is spinning a dozen plates just to get through each day vs. an early retiree attorney whose income in retirement is derived from nontaxable sources, like a roth IRA, and is thus eligible for medicaid. The retired attorney, who has plenty of resources and time, is going to be able to be fine whereas the single mom can only spin so many plates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture