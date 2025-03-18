At a recent Congressional hearing in Washington, Rep. Mark Takano (D-California), the top Democrat on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, directed a series of questions to the CEO of the health care company Optum, a wholly owned subsidiary of UnitedHeath Group. The exchange helped expose an alarming and growing problem in veterans’ health care in this country: massive overbilling by large, for-profit insurance conglomerates.

Takano’s questioning was a master class, and you should watch it. You can see a taste of it below:

What Rep. Takano exposed is that massive health care companies are enriching themselves at the expense of our nation’s Veterans.

At issue is the Veterans’ Community Care Program, which facilitates medical care for veterans provided by health care professionals outside of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

The program is administered by big health insurance companies, including Optum and TriWest. Data compiled by federal investigators shows that these insurers, often called third-party administrators (TPAs), overbill the government in a similar way that insurers selling Medicare Advantage plans do, as HEALTH CARE uncovered has reported.

Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General (OIG) February 2025 report .

The investigators looked under the hood of these companies and found some real troubling signs. Their February 2025 report – published by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General (OIG) – found that the VHA overpaid its TPAs by more than $1 billion between 2020 and 2024.

The largest recipient was UnitedHealth Group’s Optum, which received overpayments of more than $105 million from 2020 to 2022. TriWest was overpaid $73.4 million from 2020 to 2023. The OIG found the overpayments were a result of the companies charging the VHA incorrect rates.

For example, Optum reportedly overcharged the VHA by $783.4 million between 2020 and May 2024 for dental services provided by community care providers. Investigators said Optum was able to charge the extra amount because of a technicality in the contract: there was no language that specifically prevented Optum from charging the VHA more than it was reimbursing the community care provider for the service.

It turns out this is not a new problem. An OIG report from 2021 found that providers providing care for veterans through the Community Care Program billed for higher paying evaluation and management services codes at much higher rates than other doctors in the same specialty. That’s evidence of upcoding. The report also found that providers were potentially double billing for services provided by entering additional codes already covered by a global surgery code. These additional codes cost the VA $59.6 million from between 2020 and 2022.

Kudos to Rep. Takano for raising this important issue and his efforts to protect the integrity and solvency of the VA program and hold the insurance companies accountable.