HEALTH CARE un-covered

MKBroker
The premise of this article is flawed: Aetna should have no expectation to maintain unprofitable lines of business nor should we want them to.

In Indianapolis, for example, Aetna rolled out a poor uncompetitive product in 2024 that utilized a Franciscan health centered network, which is a fringe medical group with only one major hospital far from the center of the city. Their premiums were at or above more competitive carriers who offered more broad provider networks. Consequently and unsurprisingly, they never gained significant market share here and now they are on their way out.

This is a good thing. We want carriers offering poor products with narrow provider networks to fail. It sends a message to other carriers to expand their provider networks and improve their product offerings or they may face a similar fate as Aetna and the Ascension plan that departed the Indiana market in 2024.

The relatively few insureds with Aetna now will have the opportunity to change to an alternative carrier in 2026. They're not losing coverage or being thrown into chaos like the article insinuates. I appreciate the content, but I wish the authors could step back and return to more fact based, measured, earnest, less sensationalized coverage. The truth is scary enough.

Dr. Fake Smile
MKBroker you speak like a broker. Cold and calculating. The medical economy is not just about profit and loss.

Your “flawed premise” is that health care should generate profit the way other corporate sectors generate profit. The flawed premise is that free market capitalism can fix the problem of health care access in this country.

If 1.8 billion quarterly is not satisfactory profit for private enterprise, then we need to nationalize.

When things fall apart after they gut Medicaid we will have to pick up the pieces as a Nation.

Mark my words: all the INSCOs will get out of health care when it is no longer profitable to the degree the shareholders deem adequate.

We the people will be left holding the bag.

