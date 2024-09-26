In my recent Newsweek article, I reflected on the relief I felt when the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowed me, as someone living with Type 1 diabetes, to regain health insurance coverage. For years, I struggled without coverage because pre-existing condition protections didn't exist, and my family’s self-employed status meant I was excluded from insurance plans. The ACA’s protections brought much-needed security to millions like me.

However, if elected, former President Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance will push for policies that would return us to the pre-ACA days. They propose high-risk pools for people with chronic illnesses, leading to exorbitant premiums, high deductibles, and even coverage exclusions. This so-called "deregulation" would only benefit private insurance companies by allowing them to charge more for sicker patients while minimizing their financial risk.

The real beneficiaries of this agenda are big for-profit insurance companies, which already raked in $1.39 trillion last year. If Trump and Vance’s plans succeed, we can expect insurance giants to boost profits at the expense of everyday Americans, particularly those of us with chronic conditions. The past showed us what this system would look like: unaffordable medications and skipped doctor visits.

Though our current health care system still needs improvement, we must protect the gains made under the ACA. Moving backward would endanger over 100 million Americans living with chronic illnesses.

