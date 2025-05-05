HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Sandra Greer
16h

Aha! Medicare Disadvantage is coming out of the closet. The rapacious corporation closet.

Kerry Michael Berger
16h

With pressure from Wall Street I expect Medicare disadvantage to discard those costly patients leaving them uncovered and likely to die miserable deaths. This is murder and the insurers had better not follow Wall Streets directives. The time has come to put an end to privatized insurance such as Medicare Disadvantage. Our Members of the Senate Finance Committee had better stop supporting the industry and consider why we have Medicare for retirees. It is to make our lives better, not worse. We have paid into the system and we should not let the industry exploit the fact we paid into the system and taxpayers are also being ripped off.

