The announcement that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 presidential ballot brings a noteworthy dynamic to the upcoming election. This pairing offers a blend of experience and a shared vision for the future, especially in the realm of health care — a topic that has been at the forefront of both leaders' careers.

Walz, 60, is serving his second term as governor after 12 years in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Minnesota's 1st congressional district. Minnesota, home to the worlds biggest health insurance conglomerate, UnitedHealth Group, has been a hotbed for health care policy with Walz squarely in the mix.

Health Insurers Don’t like Walz

Under Walz's leadership, Minnesota's official health insurance marketplace, MNsure, saw record enrollments in 2024, with 146,445 people signing up. This success contributed to a significant drop in the state's uninsured rate to 3.8%, compared to the national rate of 7.7%.

His support for a public option during his gubernatorial campaign, aimed at complementing MinnesotaCare (the state’s Medicaid program), highlights his dedication to expanding coverage. Although progress has been slow, with a public option potentially starting in 2027 depending on legislative approval, the groundwork laid by Walz is evident.

In May 2024, Minnesota lawmakers, supported by Walz, renewed restrictions preventing for-profit HMOs from securing managed care contracts in the state's Medicaid program. This decision, which reversed a 2017 lifting of the ban, was met with significant opposition from UnitedHealthcare, leading to a lawsuit, filed by the insurer, challenging the new restrictions. This move underscores the ongoing tension between public policy and corporate interests in the health care sector.

Walz Thinks Health Care Is a Right

Walz's stance on health care as a fundamental human right is deeply rooted in what he describes as a "Minnesotan value." In his 2019 inaugural address, he emphasized the need for accessible and affordable health care:

"What Minnesotans want from their health care is simple. They don't want to get sick in the first place. But if they do, they want care at a price they can afford and at a location close to home," he said.

Addressing Drug Costs and Medical Debt

Walz has also been proactive in addressing drug costs. The Minnesota Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act, expanded in 2023, requires drugmakers to report significant price increases, promoting transparency. Additionally, the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act has provided vital support to individuals with diabetes, ensuring they can access essential medication at an affordable price.

Like Harris, Walz is also focused on addressing the medical debt crisis. In June 2024, Walz signed the Minnesota Debt Fairness Act into law, adding crucial regulations to health care billing processes. The act, which bans medical providers from withholding necessary care due to unpaid debt and prevents medical debt from impacting credit scores, represents a significant step toward protecting patients from the financial devastation often associated with medical expenses. Harris has championed and led similar efforts at the federal level.

The Harris-Walz ticket represents a continuation and expansion of these shared values and policies. As we look toward the 2024 election, it's essential to consider the impact that their combined leadership could have on the health care landscape – and on addressing other critical issues.