HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Bachofer's avatar
Henry Bachofer
7h

Thanks for the useful reminder of where the for-profit BCBS plans came from. At the time of and since these conversions to the for-profit form, I've wondered how long the bubble would last ... and when the cracks would start to show. I don't want to imply that the issues are limited to for-profit insurance/medical care as many not-for-profits employ the same techniques. But we need to start thinking about and discussing in realistic terms what comes next and what public policies are needed to navigate to better ways of organizing, delivering and financing care. I agree, with MKBroker's comment and would add that "single payer" and "medicare for all" are fairly empty slogans: half (or more) of all Medicare beneficiaries are covered by Medicare Advantage. And, please, keep in mind that the way medical care is organized, financed, and delivered is not something separate and apart from the rest of the US economy: it is a major part of that economy and reflects the strengths and weaknesses of that economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MKBroker's avatar
MKBroker
7h

I look forward to the discussion of "step therapy" hinted at in this article. I hope there's some nuance rather than "step therapy is always bad." I generally agree with that sentiment that step therapy is overused and harmful, but, there are circumstances where it might make sense. For example, patients starting with $25k per month stelara vs. the biosimilar Ustekinumab for $7k doesn't make a ton of sense unless there's a specific reason to pay more such as, the person tried the biosimilar Ustekinumab and it didn't work or there's some other specific health reason why Stelara is needed. We're all paying for each other's healthcare via premiums and/or taxes so that $18k per month difference matters for all of us under the current healthcare system or any type of single payer/universal healthcare system as well.

Before someone replies with the overly general response that single payer/universal healthcare is needed, health insurance companies and the greater system is corrupt, inefficient, untenable in the current form etc. etc. for which there are dozens of the same comment to every article. I agree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture