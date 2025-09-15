HEALTH CARE un-covered

Kevin
2h

Until they take the drug ads off TV, if they ever do, I will continue to mute the sound. MA needs to be forced to stop using "Medicare" as a selling point. "Senior Abuse Plans" would be a better descriptor.

Bobby's Worm
2hEdited

Seriously? They hired muppet Oz and crew to "privatize" the shit out of Medicare. And Nutlick loves the idea. And they're gutting consumer protections. Bobby won't be restricting what pharma companies do - beyond his demented vaccine obsession.

He can babble and be the figurehead for destruction, and rally the cultists, but no way those ads are going away. And "deceptive" ads? What would that even mean? Presently, any sort of claim in a prescription drug ad has to originate in FDA-approved labeling. The supplement slingers in the regime will LOOSEN up those regulations, if anything.

