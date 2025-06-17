UnitedHealth Group and the other insurance giants running the Medicare Advantage (MA) program might want to start paying attention to something they haven’t worried much about before: growing skepticism from Republicans.

Until recently, efforts to reform MA — a privatized version of Medicare now covering more than half of all beneficiaries — came mostly from Democrats and independent policy experts.

No longer. The latest skepticism is not coming from a liberal think tank or a progressive PAC. It’s coming from two Republican doctors who have spent decades treating patients and sit on powerful House committees overseeing health care. It’s coming from a former Republican congressman who was an author of the law that established Medicare Advantage two decades ago. And it’s coming from right-leaning organizations and policy experts who are now demanding major changes to MA. Their position marks a dramatic and important shift that could lead to meaningful reforms being enacted in a Congress controlled by Republicans.

An Architect of MA Speaks Out

In an op-ed published by The Hill Sunday, former Republican Rep. Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania — who helped write the Medicare Modernization Act that created Medicare Advantage — said plainly: “The program no longer lives up to [its] promise.”

Greenwood wrote that he had once believed private competition would drive innovation and efficiency. But today, he says, MA has been overtaken by “a handful of massive insurers who are gaming the rules for profit.” Overpayments, cherry-picking, and risk-score manipulation, he said, are now “endemic.”

“It pains me to say this, but the system we helped create is being abused. And it’s not just hurting taxpayers. It’s hurting patients.”



“Seniors… are too often finding out — at the worst possible time — that their plan won’t cover what they need.”

While Greenwood still believes there is a place for private-sector involvement in Medicare, he now calls for rigorous oversight, transparency, and enforcement. He also warns against insurers’ predictable scare tactics whenever reform is on the table.

“I never imagined that Medicare Advantage would become a vehicle for such waste and abuse,” Greenwood concluded. “It’s time to fix it.”

Republican Congressional Docs Say Medicare Advantage Is Broken

Another recent op-ed, written for The Washington Times by two conservative Republicans, Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina and Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania – both physicians and co-chairs of the GOP Doctors’ Caucus — draws the same conclusion: Medicare Advantage veered too far off course, and it’s time to rein it in. They wrote:

“Profit-driven insurance companies have destroyed [Medicare Advantage’s] model.” “These plans must stop seeing rewards for delaying or altogether denying care to beneficiaries that need it.”

They called out insurers for “upcoding” — the practice of exaggerating how sick patients are to collect more taxpayer dollars — and for using prior authorization as a weapon to delay or deny necessary care to America’s seniors.

These aren’t unsubstantiated complaints. Recent media investigations found that MA plans regularly reject claims that would be approved under traditional Medicare. The Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General has raised alarms, and the U.S. Justice Department has set its sights on UnitedHealth Group’s Medicare business in particular. And according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), MA is now costing taxpayers 22% more per beneficiary than traditional Medicare — a difference that translates to $83 billion in overpayments to private health insurers last year alone.

Now, Republicans like Murphy and Joyce are saying the quiet part out loud: MA is making insurance company executives and investors rich at the expense of seniors, people with disabilities and taxpayers.

Conservative Advocacy Voices Are Speaking Up, Too

Phil Kerpen, president of the conservative group American Commitment, warned in an op-ed for the Daily Times that Medicare Advantage — which he said was once a “highly innovative and successful” option — is now “becoming increasingly costly and unstable.”

Kerpen pointed to the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into UnitedHealth as a wake-up call and criticized the monopolistic consolidation of insurers buying up doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies. He called out opaque billing practices, delays in care, and an “unfair burden on taxpayers.”

“If ever there were a government program in need of DOGE-like accountability, competition, and transparency, Medicare Advantage is it.”

He called for reforms many — including myself — have long demanded: stronger disclosure rules, better tools for plan comparison, and serious action on prior authorization abuse. To save the program, he said, President Trump and Congress must be willing to “take on the big insurers and reform it. And quickly.”

Cracks in the Wall of Insurance Influence

There was even a last-minute push, led by Senate HELP Committee Chair Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), a doctor, to include MA reforms in Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” While that effort reportedly failed, Republican critics of the program are vowing to work on a bipartisan basis to enact changes the insurance lobby has fought for years.

I spent years in the executive suites of Cigna and Humana — historically big players in Medicare Advantage — and I can tell you this: Republican lawmakers and conservative thought leaders demanding reforms to MA is no small thing. Private insurance corporations have long counted on bipartisan cover to operate with minimal oversight. If they start losing support from Republicans and conservative media, that protective wall begins to crack.

For years, industry lobbyists succeeded in casting Medicare Advantage as politically untouchable — “too complicated,” “too entrenched,” or “too popular to fix.” But as more members of Congress hear from their constituents about denied care, inadequate provider networks, rising out-of-pocket costs, and profiteering by insurance corporations, that illusion is dissipating.

With GOP leaders like Murphy, Joyce, Kerpen — and now Greenwood — stepping forward, it’s clear the tide is turning. Medicare Advantage reform is no longer a partisan issue — it’s an American issue. And for the sake of patients, taxpayers, and the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund, it’s time Washington acts like it.