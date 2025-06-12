HEALTH CARE un-covered

Linda Palmer
4h

Medicare Advantage is a private insurance happy place. There's no advantage. But large insurers like United Healthcare are actually universal coverage at this point. They are CORRUPT

Michael Green
2h

The United States has been following a system of unregulated capitalism along with laws that give private insurance companies exceptional power which they have significant abused, especially not acknowledging that healthcare should be a right instead of a corrupted process to pad insurance companies bottom line. The system is full of graft and and causes tremendous harm and deaths to so many. Advantage is not Medicare! It is time like all other industrialized countries in the world to put in a universal health care system one payer.

This system should include well funded preventative care, and should include benefits from birth to death. No more massive denials of appropriate care, no more medical bankruptcies, no more go fund me’s, no more meds that are 10 times overpriced. What a sigh of relief this would be.

