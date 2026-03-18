HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Chris Marsh's avatar
Chris Marsh
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I completely agree this is abusive. Payers need to go. Medicare for all, single set and transparent adjudication rules.

I would note that payers downcoding ER visits have diagnosis on the claim (the ICD-10 codes are not nothing).

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