HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
8h

The brokers, agents and this industry will advertise and lie to customers that if they buy a part c plan they will pay next to nothing. TGIF everyone & get the care you need

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Len Lichtenfeld MD MACP's avatar
Len Lichtenfeld MD MACP
10h

Yes, but what about Dr. Oz commitment to steer more folks into these programs???? Shouldn't this be a cause for concern? And knowing the lobbying power of this industry, I can't say that I am not an optimist when it comes to what Dr. Oz will do.

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