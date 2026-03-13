Some good news on the Medicare Advantage front today for a change: The federal government will waste only $76 billion of our tax dollars this year. That’s down from $84 billion last year.

Now the bad news: That $76 billion works out to about 14% more than what the government’s spending would be in traditional Medicare for the same beneficiaries, according to a new report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), an independent congressional agency that advises Congress on issues affecting the Medicare program.

MedPAC for years has been calculating the overpayments to private insurers that market and operate Medicare Advantage plans. Its annual reports to Congress “compares spending on Medicare Advantage to what Medicare would have spent” if the MA enrollees had been enrolled in traditional Medicare.

The somewhat lower amount of tax dollars being wasted and doled out to private insurers this year is due largely to the phase-in of a new risk adjustment model called V28, which was introduced during the Biden administration to mitigate higher payments from coding intensity – or “up-coding.”. Up-coding is the term for a widespread practice in the MA business in which insurers claim their MA enrollees are sicker than they really are.

Another way insurers get more money than Congress intended when it established the MA program in 2003 is favorable selection. MA enrollees actually tend to be healthier on average than people in traditional Medicare, but because of insurers’ up-coding, their risk scores don’t fully reflect their real health status.

Congressional investigators find fraud

Another recent report – from the Senate Joint Economic Committee (JEC) – found that overpayments to Medicare Advantage plans contributed to substantially higher premium costs for seniors. And that includes seniors who are enrolled in traditional Medicare, meaning they are being penalized financially because of the overpayments to private insurers that operate Medicare Advantage plans. The JEC found that MA plans caused standard monthly Medicare Part B premiums to rise from $185 in 2025 to $203 in 2026.

Read the report here .

Medicare Advantage was created under the assumption that the government would save money by paying private insurers a fixed amount per enrollee and rewarding plans with bonuses for managing care efficiently. That was a faulty assumption: MA not only has never saved taxpayers money, it has added hundreds of billions in unnecessary costs. Some researchers have estimated the overpayments to be even higher than MedPAC’s numbers – as much as $140 billion a year.

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The insurance industry and its allies, of course, dispute those estimates. But even before these new reports, more and more lawmakers in Washington (many who have been historically supportive of the program) have begun to sour on the program and are calling for a major overhaul.

Aetna caught red handed

In other news, a federal enforcement action against Aetna brought up the rear. The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health, agreed to pay $117.7 million to settle allegations that it submitted inaccurate diagnosis codes to increase payments from the Medicare program.

Read the full document here .

Federal officials alleged that between 2018 and 2023, Aetna submitted diagnosis data indicating some patients had morbid obesity even when their recorded body-mass index did not support that diagnosis. The government also alleged that the company failed to remove certain inaccurate diagnosis codes after identifying them during internal reviews. The case was brought under the False Claims Act by a whistleblower, a former Aetna employee.

CVS said the company disagrees with the government’s allegations and chose to settle to avoid the cost and uncertainty of litigation. The settlement notably does not include an admission of liability. Several other insurers have previously paid millions of dollars to settle similar charges.

Dominated by the few

The Medicare Advantage market is highly concentrated, with three insurers covering a large share of the program’s beneficiaries.

UnitedHealth Group , through its UnitedHealthcare division, is the largest MA insurer in the country.

Humana is the second-largest Medicare Advantage provider.

CVS Health’s Aetna ranks third.

UnitedHealth’s financial filings illustrate how central government programs have become to the modern insurance industry. According to 2025 earnings reports, roughly 77 percent of UnitedHealthcare’s revenues has come from taxpayer-funded programs, including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care and other government-sponsored health plans.

CVS Health — which acquired Aetna in 2018 — also collects billions in revenues from government health programs through its Medicare Advantage plans, pharmacy benefit management services and retail pharmacy operations. In 2025, CVS Health/Aetna took in a record $402.1 billion in revenues.

A program growing quickly — and drawing more oversight

Medicare Advantage now covers 51% of all Medicare beneficiaries, and federal payments to private insurers in the program exceed $530 billion per year. The recent congressional report and the Aetna settlement highlight the growing debate in Washington over how the program should be regulated and paid.

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As enrollment continues to rise and government spending on the program grows, policymakers from both parties are increasingly examining whether and how Medicare Advantage can be reformed to meet the original goals or if the program.

“There has been abuse with Medicare Advantage plans. My God, I could talk about that for hours,” said Representative Greg Murphy (R-NC), himself a physician and co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, during a recent hearing before the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means Committees that summoned five Big Insurance executives.

He went on to say that Big Insurance, through Medicare Advantage, is “deceiving and extorting taxpayer dollars.”

Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) has introduced eight bills aimed at strengthening traditional Medicare and reining in some of the worst practices in the privately-run Medicare Advantage business. They include the Denials Don’t Pay Act, which would force Medicare Advantage plans to face consequences if prior-authorization denials are overturned; The Right to Appeal Patient Insurance Denials (RAPID) Act, which would automatically appeal denials; and the Protect Medicare Choice Act which would halt insurers and brokers from pushing seniors into Medicare Advantage by default.

Medicare Advantage is justifiably in the barrel.

WATCH NOW:

The Wall Street Chameleon: Big Insurance at an Inflection Point | EP 1

In Episode 1 of the HEALTH CARE un-covered Show, we examine what may be an inflection point in the health insurance reform debate. Plus, we’re joined by pollster Madeline Conway of Impact Research.