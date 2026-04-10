HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Shawn Schwartz's avatar
Shawn Schwartz
13h

Not surprising, but definitely disappointing. Another example of the financial market players choosing profits over the well-being of the American taxpayer and senior citizen.

You're doing yeoman's work to highlight the human impact of our corporatized health system. Keep the faith, brother!

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Laura Reich's avatar
Laura Reich
11h

Im so glad i have traditional Medicare

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