An investigative piece in the Wall Street Journal, written by Mark Maremont, Danny Dougherty, and Anna Wilde Mathews, gives an eye-popping look at how UnitedHealth Group is turning diagnosis-driven billing into a high-stakes game in the conglomerate’s Medicare Advantage business.

As The Journal reported, UnitedHealth has taken a unique approach to Medicare Advantage: directly employing thousands of doctors and arming them with software that generates diagnosis checklists before they even see patients. Former UnitedHealth physicians described how these suggested diagnoses — often obscure or irrelevant — weren’t optional. To move on to their next patient, doctors were forced to confirm, deny, or defer each proposed diagnosis.

One Oregon physician, Dr. Nicholas Jones, said UnitedHealth frequently pushed conditions so rare – like secondary hyperaldosteronism – he had to Google them. And this wasn’t limited to minor conditions. Sickness scores for UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage patients jumped an average of 55% in their first year of enrollment in one of the company’s health plans compared to a mere 7% rise for patients who stayed in traditional Medicare. As the Journal noted, that’s the kind of jump you’d expect if everyone suddenly developed HIV and breast cancer.

The implications? More diagnoses mean higher “sickness scores,” which translate to billions in extra payments from Medicare. The Journal found that UnitedHealth’s practices generated an additional $4.6 billion from 2019 to 2022 compared to what it would have received if those scores had matched industry averages. Citing fewer hospitalizations, UnitedHealth insists these practices improve patient outcomes and disease management, but the incentives to inflate diagnoses raise serious questions.

In the piece, you'll meet Chris Henretta, a UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage “member” who lives in Florida. His doctor diagnosed him as morbidly obese, even though he’s a lifelong weightlifter and doesn’t meet the BMI threshold. “I began to suspect my doctor may have a financial incentive to portray people as higher risk,” Henretta said. The article pointed out that such a diagnosis can trigger an extra $2,400 in Medicare payments annually.

UnitedHealth’s system isn’t just about inflating diagnoses — it’s about turning them into profit centers. The Journal reported that internal documents revealed that doctors could earn bonuses of up to $30,000 annually for engaging with the diagnosis system. Nurses tasked with “finding” new diagnoses were paid $250 per patient visit.

UnitedHealth has countered by saying these practices reflect its commitment to diagnosing and treating diseases early. But the Journal said many doctors felt pressure to play along. Dr. Emilie Scott, a former UnitedHealth physician, called the system a money machine: “It’s not about taking care of the patient. It’s about how you get the money to flow.”

For patients and taxpayers, this system poses tough questions. Traditional Medicare patients treated by UnitedHealth doctors didn’t see the same inflation in sickness scores, which underscores how Medicare Advantage’s payment system incentivizes diagnose gaming.

What’s clear is that Medicare Advantage — and UnitedHealth’s dominant role in it — needs much closer scrutiny. As The Journal reporters wrote, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is studying these relationships. But real change will require policymakers and the public to confront the deeper flaws in how Medicare Advantage is structured.

Be sure to dive into the original Wall Street Journal article for the full story. The fantastic graphs and photography alone are worth your time, and the detailed reporting provides invaluable insights into how one company’s profit strategies impact us all.