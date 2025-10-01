HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
4h

Well I can tell you how it works. UR for 14 years till recent. It based on denial and lots of it. It’s having the VP of UR be approached by the CEO and threatened to get the whole dept gone if they showed no profit. It was the VP ‘s coming up with a strategic plan to increase profit denying your medically necessary care. It was escalation millions of hospital admissions for review even if the met their guidelines to be approved and watching those medical directors deny the admission. It was sending thousands of denial letters to members and providers with your name on it not the medical directors name on it with some flimsy reason for the denial on it when you clearly new that it met criteria. It was talking to upset providers and having lie to them cause the company tells you that you can’t say anything. It’s about being thanked later in a meeting with 1200 other nurses for a scheme that you had no idea you had been roped into and thanks for saving us. 23 billion dollars later at their warning call you realize why you were thanked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
4h

This talk about for-profit private health insurance industry is rightfully shutting down the government today. This industry will always choose profit over patients as in the 1960’s.

The Medicare for all acts, House bill 3069 and Senate bill 1506 will cover 100% of all medically, necessary services and equipment outpatient, inpatient, and nursing home care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, long-term care and support, durable, medical equipment,acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and all reproductive services, substance abuse, treatment, podiatry. Period. Literally everything medically needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture