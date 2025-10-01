For those of you about to lose your Medicaid benefits – and the 24 million of you who will go in shock when you see how much premiums for your Obamacare marketplace plans will go up next year – there is a bit of good news, at least if you consider yourself invincible. The health insurance junkyard is about to be available to a lot more of us once again.

Regular readers of this newsletter know millions of Americans who’ve been enrolled in Medicaid – or could have become eligible for it in future years – will lose their coverage in the years ahead because of the deep cuts to the program mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But it is not just what’s in that law that will be a nightmare for so many of our less-privileged fellow Americans. The law has a significant sin of omission, at least in the eyes of Congressional Democrats and many patient advocates: It does not extend the so-called enhanced subsidies established during the pandemic that have helped many other less-privileged folks afford somewhat decent coverage.

It is such a big deal that Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill demanded that the enhanced subsidies be included in a funding bill that had to be passed by midnight last night to avoid a government shutdown. It is not a stretch to say that the shutdown started today because the two parties couldn’t agree on making those enhanced subsidies permanent – or even continuing them for a while.

Anticipating political backlash when voters start realizing how OBBBA will affect them when open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans starts on November 1, the Trump administration announced a few weeks ago that Americans will once again be able to buy coverage with such limited benefits and high out-of-pocket requirements that they were once called junk insurance. And yes, even fake insurance. And for good reason. Yes, the premiums for short-term, limited-duration insurance (STLDI) are cheap(er) than plans that cover more of what you likely will need if you get sick or hit by a bus, but they will put you at risk of bankruptcy – and maybe even the graveyard – if (and when) a bad thing or two happens to you.

On the other hand, insurers that sell these plans love them. No doubt companies like UnitedHealth Group, the biggest insurer in the country and reportedly the biggest seller of STLDIs – also called catastrophic plans – has quietly lobbied the administration to let them sell more of the plans again because the profit margins are really, really good. That’s because insurers that sell STLDIs rarely have to pay many claims. (When I did an internet search for STLDIs, UnitedHealthcare popped up at the top of the entries.) It’s worth noting that the PR and lobbying group that represents most insurers, AHIP, has focused its efforts on trying to persuade Congress to extend the enhanced subsidies. The industry overall stands to lose at least $335 billion in revenue over ten years if the subsidies go away. In a statement, an AHIP spokesperson tried to thread the needle and not annoy either the Trump administration or insurers that sell STLDI plans by saying that “while catastrophic plans can provide important coverage for specific needs, they are not a replacement for affordable comprehensive coverage.”

How the ACA nearly killed junk plans

The Affordable Care Act nearly demolished the STLDI business to the dismay of big insurers like UnitedHealth, Cigna and Aetna, which a few years prior to that 2010 law had bought companies that specialized in STLDIs. The ACA required that all plans sold in the ACA marketplace had to cover, at a minimum, things like prescription drugs, mental health services, pediatric services and a stay in the hospital. The ACA also set a maximum out-of-pocket limit and required insurers to spend at least 80-85% of premiums on their health plan enrollees’ medical care. STLDIs couldn’t meet those standards, so most companies stopped offering them.

In my old job at Cigna, I had to help promote STLDIs, but in Deadly Spin, I called them, more truthfully, “the illusion of coverage.” Here’s what I wrote in that 2010 book:

Yet another scheme to shift costs to consumers and away from insurers is to enroll them in limited-benefit plans. The big insurers have spent millions of dollars acquiring companies that specialize in those plans, often providing such skimpy coverage that some insurance brokers refuse to sell them. Cigna markets a limited-benefit plan to midsized employers with high employee turnover, such as chain restaurants, under the brand Starbridge Select. Not only are the benefits very limited, but the underwriting criteria would also appear to guarantee an impressive profit margin. Under the plan, the average age of an employer’s workers cannot be higher than forty, and no more than 65% of employees can be female. (Insurers have long charged women more than men simply because they can have babies – and, consequently, maternity-related medical expenses – and are susceptible to breast cancer.) And get this: To qualify, employers must have a 70% or higher annual employee-turnover rate – which means that most employees won’t stay on the job long enough to use their benefits. Employees also get no coverage or care related to any preexisting conditions they might need during their first six months of enrollment. Plus, employees have to pay the entire premium – employers are not allowed to provide any subsidies… There are so many restrictions built into limited-benefit contracts that there is also reduced risk to insurers, who appear only too happy to sell those policies to people who don’t realize they could be ill served. Insurance companies are selling the often inadequate policies, which in some cases amount to no more than fake insurance, to keep from losing these people’s business altogether. Limited-benefit plans, coupled with high deductibles, represent the ultimate in cost shifting and are among the fastest-growing health insurance products. They’re the future that insurers had in mind as they fought bitterly against reform that could jeopardize their profits.

A side, historical, note: Because many people enrolled in STLDIs were under the illusion that their plans offered them adequate coverage – or at least all they thought they would ever need – many were quite unhappy that the ACA largely outlawed them. Seizing on that unhappiness, Republicans, egged on by my former employers in the insurance business, blamed President Obama and the Democrats for reneging on Obama’s ill-advised assurance that, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.” That foolish statement, along with a torrent of other criticisms and misinformation about the ACA, contributed to Republicans regaining control of the House of Representatives in the 2010 midterm election.

Back to the future

Starting this fall, to the glee of Big Insurance, you’ll once again be able to enroll in an STLDI, which will come with a $10,000 annual deductible, and stay in it longer. And you very well could fall for the marketing and feel quite pleased that you have found a deal too good to be true. I mean, hey, you’re healthy, right? Bad things happen to other people. Why pay more for coverage you likely won’t need anyway.

But here’s the thing. No one expects a cancer diagnosis. Or a car wreck. Or your kid getting sick or hurt.

Even health plans that are compliant with the ACA’s requirements have out-of-pocket maximums that are too high, but STLDI’s are even worse. And sadly, more and more American families are living paycheck to paycheck. The media amount of money in Americans’ savings accounts is just $8,000.

The financial situation for many of us is even worse. An estimated 37% of U.S. adults wouldn’t be able to cover a $400 emergency (much less a $10,000 emergency) using cash, savings or a credit card they could quickly pay off, according to a 2023 Federal Reserve report. In a 2024 report, the Federal Reserve noted that the likelihood of skipping medical care due to cost was strongly tied to family income and health insurance coverage. Another study, by KFF, found that 100 million Americans were carrying medical debt in 2022.

Expect that number to grow much higher – and far more of us to skip necessary medical care – as millions of us lose coverage because of Washington’s actions and inactions – and as insurers jack up both their premiums and their out-of-pocket demands for most of the rest of us – just three months from today. Meanwhile, we can expect profits for insurers that reopen their junkyards to reach new heights.