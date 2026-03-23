HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
2h

There are lots of complaints and investigations into PBMs but nothing seems to change.

I pay for my meds out of pocket rather than using Insurance because it's cheaper to pay out of pocket than use the insurance "benefit" I already pay for.

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
42m

This industry does manufacture fear.

It is stupid to pay premiums for denied care.

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