HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
11h

Every prior authorization must feel like a boat anchor around our doctors' necks. We need Medicare for All. Certainly, the new AI that is raising our electric bills should be able to handle the bureaucracy without the health insurance industry intermediaries.

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Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
11h

I hope that zero political interference in the doctor patient relationship extends to the next pandemic and the sure to follow vaccines and mandates. Thanks to the FDA and CDC handling of COVID, I have lost all trust in allopathic medicine and federal medical bureaucracies.

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