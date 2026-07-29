The Wall Street Journal recently published an opinion piece by John C. Goodman titled, “Why Do Democrats Hate Medicare Advantage?“ The target of much of the piece wasn’t just Medicare reform — it was Rep. Lloyd Doggett, whose bipartisan bill would curb some of the program’s most abusive practices, including excessive taxpayer overpayments to private insurers.

As someone who spent 20 years as a health insurance executive, I know how the spin-and-narrative-game works and I couldn’t let the article go unanswered.

Goodman portrays Medicare Advantage as “the best program in the entire U.S. healthcare system” while glossing over the evidence that has fueled bipartisan efforts to reform it: an estimated $140 billion a year in overpayments, widespread prior authorization delays, claim denials, risk-score manipulation and mounting complaints from patients, physicians, hospitals and federal watchdogs.

Goodman has spent decades championing “consumer-driven“ health care, health savings accounts, and has long been one of Medicare Advantage’s most dependable defenders.

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As a light aside, Goodman's Wikipedia page includes a claim (complete with a "[citation needed]" tag) that he lost his college student body president race to Lloyd Doggett. Whether the claim is true or not, it offers a glimpse of the kind of tit-for-tat that can play out behind the scenes. The real issue, however, is whether taxpayers should continue pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into a program that rewards giant health insurers like UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health and Humana far more generously than the patients it is meant to serve.

That’s why I submitted the following Letter to the Editor: