HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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sumitra's avatar
sumitra
15h

"The real issue, however, is whether taxpayers should continue pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into a program that rewards giant health insurers like UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health and Humana far more generously than the patients it is meant to serve." Yes, thousands of us on Medicaid managed "care" feel the same way. Too bad it's never even considered in this debate.

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Lucretia Ryan's avatar
Lucretia Ryan
9h

Thank you for sending the letter. I was furious over the wsj editorial and this editorial. I wonder if the people writing this have chosen Medicare advantage for their friends and family. I’d love to see the statement that they chose Medicare advantage for their mother. I’m sure they are educated enough not to recommend Medicare advantage to their friends and family.

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