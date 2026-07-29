Why I Wrote a Letter to the Wall Street Journal About Medicare Advantage
The Wall Street Journal's readers deserved the full story about Medicare Advantage.
The Wall Street Journal recently published an opinion piece by John C. Goodman titled, “Why Do Democrats Hate Medicare Advantage?“ The target of much of the piece wasn’t just Medicare reform — it was Rep. Lloyd Doggett, whose bipartisan bill would curb some of the program’s most abusive practices, including excessive taxpayer overpayments to private insurers.
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As someone who spent 20 years as a health insurance executive, I know how the spin-and-narrative-game works and I couldn’t let the article go unanswered.
Goodman portrays Medicare Advantage as “the best program in the entire U.S. healthcare system” while glossing over the evidence that has fueled bipartisan efforts to reform it: an estimated $140 billion a year in overpayments, widespread prior authorization delays, claim denials, risk-score manipulation and mounting complaints from patients, physicians, hospitals and federal watchdogs.
Goodman has spent decades championing “consumer-driven“ health care, health savings accounts, and has long been one of Medicare Advantage’s most dependable defenders.
As a light aside, Goodman's Wikipedia page includes a claim (complete with a "[citation needed]" tag) that he lost his college student body president race to Lloyd Doggett. Whether the claim is true or not, it offers a glimpse of the kind of tit-for-tat that can play out behind the scenes. The real issue, however, is whether taxpayers should continue pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into a program that rewards giant health insurers like UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health and Humana far more generously than the patients it is meant to serve.
That’s why I submitted the following Letter to the Editor:
To the editor,
I am not writing in as a Democrat or Republican in response to the July 9th piece “Why Do Democrats Hate Medicare Advantage?” I am writing as a former executive at Cigna and as someone who worked for 20 years in the industry. And let me say, Medicare Advantage is neither Medicare nor an advantage.
Which is why lawmakers from both parties have introduced bills to rein in the program – particularly the egregious overpayments, which are estimated to be over $140 billion per year.
The truth is that MA has been a broken system since the beginning, especially for patients. Many seniors say they feel trapped in the program, tricked into joining with promises of quality care and low costs, only to find their treatments denied and bills piling up when they become ill. A report from the Commonwealth Fund found that more Medicare Advantage patients (22%) than traditional Medicare patients (13%) reported delays due to insurance approvals. With all these issues, hospitals are increasingly refusing to accept MA at all, citing low reimbursement rates and excessive prior authorization as heavily burdensome to their work. MA model relies on providing as little care as possible in general, with insurers putting care approval behind a wall of delays and denials to save money and leaving patients suffering without necessary treatment.
Congress should strengthen and protect traditional Medicare, not continue funneling billions of taxpayer dollars into a program that too often rewards insurers for restricting care.
Wendell Potter
"The real issue, however, is whether taxpayers should continue pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into a program that rewards giant health insurers like UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health and Humana far more generously than the patients it is meant to serve." Yes, thousands of us on Medicaid managed "care" feel the same way. Too bad it's never even considered in this debate.
Thank you for sending the letter. I was furious over the wsj editorial and this editorial. I wonder if the people writing this have chosen Medicare advantage for their friends and family. I’d love to see the statement that they chose Medicare advantage for their mother. I’m sure they are educated enough not to recommend Medicare advantage to their friends and family.