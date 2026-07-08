Health insurers have a new talking point – based on a new “study” by the giant health insurance conglomerate Elevance Health – and it goes something like this: Doctors are exploiting the No Surprises Act’s (NSA) arbitration process to extract outrageous payments, and something must be done before the whole system collapses under the weight of runaway awards.

I spent two decades inside the health insurance industry, long enough to recognize a deflection campaign when I see one. I contributed to and promoted more studies like Elevance’s than I can remember. The objective of all of them was to influence public policy in ways that would benefit health insurers. You could always count on the methodology to be suspect and important data and information to be withheld to achieve that objective.

Let me be clear about something before we go further, though. There are bad actors in every corner of health care, and the No Surprises Act’s arbitration process is no exception. A small number of billing intermediaries have built businesses around submitting disputes for arbitration, chasing large awards rather than fair payment. That behavior is real, it deserves scrutiny, and it deserves to be fixed. Nobody serious about protecting patients — the main objective of the NSA – should defend it.

But that is not what Elevance Health’s new study is about.

The study, released by Elevance’s Public Policy Institute in late June, looked at roughly 7,300 payment disputes involving procedures that are typically scheduled in advance, like spine surgery and colonoscopies. For reference, the study included fewer than 1% of disputed claims submitted in the arbitration process. According to the Institute’s report, providers won nearly 90% of those disputes, with some awards running well above what insurers call a fair benchmark. Even though a very small fraction of the disputes were examined, Elevance’s message to Washington was broad: The entire arbitration process has spiraled out of control, and it is your problem to fix.

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Here is what they conveniently left out: If an insurer’s initial offer, and the qualifying payment amount (QPA) it uses to justify that offer, is unreasonably low to begin with, then of course arbitration produces a large award relative to that number. That is not evidence the process is broken. That is evidence the insurer’s offer was never made in good faith.

Here’s an example. CPT 99285 is an emergency department code used for the most serious cases, including heart attack and stroke. Government data shows insurers used QPAs of under $1 for this code, including as low as 1 penny.

Consider another case that came across my desk recently: a patient’s breast implant procedure. The insurer’s own benchmark payment rate was $111,000 for the procedure, but the insurer’s payment offer was zero. It did not negotiate at all. It let the claim go to arbitration, lost, and now that loss gets counted as an outlier in a study designed to make the doctor look like the problem.

That is the story Elevance does not want anyone to look at too closely. And there is a reason for that.

As we have reported, Arizona’s attorney general last month sued MultiPlan and eight of the nation’s largest health insurers, Elevance included, alleging they used a shared pricing algorithm and pooled competitively sensitive claims data to suppress what they pay for out-of-network care across the industry, rather than competing with each other honestly.

According to the complaint, MultiPlan collected a fee based on how much it saved insurers by pushing payments down, and insurers in turn charged self-insured employers their own shared savings fee for the same maneuver. The lower the payment to the doctor, the more money changes hands–for everyone except the physician who did the work.

That case joins a federal antitrust action already in discovery, with the Department of Justice weighing in on the side of providers, and a separate class action accusing an insurer of shortchanging claims specifically because doing so increases the savings fee it can charge employers.

Stated perhaps more plainly, the insurance industry’s position is that when doctors use a legal process to challenge lowball insurer offers and win, that is a crisis requiring immediate policy intervention. But when insurers allegedly coordinate with a vendor to suppress payments across the board and collect a fee for doing so, that is a pending legal matter best discussed quietly, far from the op-ed page.

That’s not an accident. That’s a strategy: Manufacture a crisis on one side of the ledger loud enough, and regulators stop asking hard questions about the other side–the side that would have reputational and likely legal ramifications for those same insurers.

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None of this means the arbitration process is perfect. It is not, and the small number of bad actors gaming it deserve exactly the same scrutiny I am applying to insurers here. But the vast majority of physicians who go through this process are not running a racket. They are simply doctors and small practices who, after caring for patients, received a payment offer well below fair value and used the process Congress gave them to make their case in front of an independent arbiter–and won. Painting all of them with the same brush as the worst offenders is not a data-driven concern about program integrity. It is a sneaky public relations strategy, and a fairly transparent one at that.

If insurers want a serious conversation about who is gaming the No Surprises Act, I am all for it. But that conversation has to include the party currently facing a state antitrust lawsuit for allegedly rigging out-of-network payments in the first place. Anything less is just insurers grading their own homework.