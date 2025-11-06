HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

SH
5h

The solution, as it has been for some time, is M4A - the ACA, as was apparent from the beginning, was/is a gift to the insurance companies and no amount of "tinkering" with it will cure that fatal defect ...

Private insurance co.s do not belong in healthcare!!! They do not provide healthcare, they are just 3rd party middlemen sucking money out of the system, standing between ,and actually interfering in, the relationship between actual providers and those needing that provision ...

This has been obvious from the start - indeed, blame the greed of the insurance companies but also the politicians who allow this to happen ...

J OLeary
2h

You criticize insurance companies for spending $618 million of our dollars on lobbying, but you fail to mention the greed of the politicians who benefit from that money. Politicians should not accept money from healthcare lobbyists, as it harms patients. We need to hold our politicians who designed this system accountable!

