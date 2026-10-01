Last month, Elizabeth Nicholas wrote in Vanity Fair about being diagnosed with breast cancer at 36 and then watching her insurer refuse to pay for a recommended course of chemotherapy. Her oncologist delivered the news. Nicholas’s response was to email the company’s CEO directly, laying out her case in plain, human terms rather than routing it through the black box of the standard appeals process.
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I mentioned her essay briefly in the piece we published recently on artificial intelligence and health insurance denials. Since then, another case landed in my inbox that is worth looking at alongside hers. This patient fought back with an extraordinarily detailed appeal that shows just how sophisticated patients are becoming when an insurer denies critically important care.
You have to write a letter built to break through the corporate bureaucracy
On September 12, I was copied on an email from Donald E. Grant Jr., a 49-year-old industrial-organizational psychologist in Valley Village, California. It was addressed to UnitedHealth Group CEO Stephen Hemsley and copied to more than a dozen other people, including UnitedHealthcare executives, Optum’s chief medical officer, a California state senator, the lieutenant governor’s office, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and two health care reporters. Attached was Grant’s formal appeal, which runs eleven pages and cites the Code of Federal Regulations, ERISA case law and Department of Labor guidance, chapter and verse.
Grant’s situation was — and still is— serious and getting worse. A fall in August 2025 caused the sudden loss of sensation in his legs. Workup found severe congenital cervical stenosis. An in-network surgeon performed a two-level artificial disc replacement in December 2025, but it failed to adequately decompress his spinal cord. By March 2026, imaging showed new myelomalacia — scarring inside the cord itself that wasn’t there before surgery — spreading across four vertebral levels. He now has bilateral foot drop, no sensation in his lower legs, a hand going numb and weak, and new bowel and bladder problems. His surgeon, Dr. Hyun Bae at Cedars-Sinai, is a leading authority on multilevel cervical arthroplasty and its revision — one of the physicians who ran the original FDA trials for the very device implanted in Grant’s neck.
UnitedHealthcare has no in-network surgeon with comparable qualifications, and Grant argues none can safely operate within the window his deteriorating spinal cord allows. The surgery is scheduled for October 14. Everything but the surgeon himself — the hospital, the anesthesia team — is in network. He’s asking UnitedHealthcare to cover Dr. Bae at the in-network rate through a network exception.
What sets Grant’s letter apart isn’t the medicine. It’s the legal architecture around it, and that’s because he had help from Claimable, the AI-assisted appeal service founded by Warris Bokhari. The letter invokes the federal urgent-care claim regulation and its 72-hour decision clock. It demands that the reviewing physician be named, board-certified in the relevant specialty, and walled off from whoever issued the original denial — citing the exact subsection of the claims-procedure regulation that requires it. It requests the complete claim file and designated record set under both ERISA and HIPAA. It puts UnitedHealthcare on notice to preserve every internal record connected to the claim. And it names, as a co-recipient with real leverage, David Ellison — chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, the company whose self-funded plan is actually paying these claims, and therefore the ERISA plan administrator and fiduciary who can lean on UnitedHealthcare from above.
There’s also a section I want to draw special attention to, because it’s the clearest expression I’ve seen from a patient of a concern I’ve been raising for months: Grant explicitly demands that no algorithm, predictive model, or automated tool be used at any stage of deciding his appeal, and he wants written confirmation of that in the response. He backs the demand with a tight legal and factual history — ProPublica’s reporting on Cigna’s PXDX system, the nH Predict litigation against UnitedHealth, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ 2024 report on Medicare Advantage denials, and California’s Physicians Make Decisions Act. His argument is that a federal regulation most patients have never heard of already requires what California’s algorithm-ban requires: a qualified human being in the relevant specialty, not a model trained on aggregate outcomes, deciding whether his particular spinal cord can wait.
The strategy worked. Grant told me this week that UnitedHealthcare has now approved both Dr. Bae and the procedure at the in-network rate, clearing the way for the October 14 surgery. And Grant was careful to give the insurer credit for how it handled the process once his appeal was underway. He said UnitedHealthcare employees were responsive and patient in helping him understand the approval and what he would owe out-of-pocket at the in-network rate.
“I realize this is not always the case,” Grant wrote, “but this time it worked out well.”
That’s an important part of this story too. The point isn’t that every appeal ends badly, or that an insurer can’t respond appropriately when a patient pushes back. Grant got the result he was asking for. But it took an eleven-page appeal, detailed medical and legal arguments, and an email that put executives, public officials and reporters on notice to get there. His case shows that patients can successfully challenge these decisions. It also raises a harder question: How many patients would have known how to mount the same fight?
The strategy patients weren’t supposed to have
I’ve been telling patients for years to do exactly what Nicholas and Grant did: If a denial threatens your life or your ability to function, don’t just work the internal appeals queue quietly. Go to the top. Email the CEO. Loop in the plan sponsor if you’re on an employer plan. Contact your state insurance commissioner or attorney general. Call your legislators. Talk to a reporter. Be the squeaky wheel. Insurers built the appeals system to be slow, opaque, and easy to lose interest in. They know that discourages patients to give up. Do not give up or even go through the normal bureaucratic nonsense if time is of the essence.
Nicholas didn’t have Grant’s legal scaffolding. She had her own voice and the reach of a national magazine. Grant has a documented clinical emergency, a sympathetic and well-known plan sponsor CEO, a growing list of public officials on notice, and — importantly — professional help translating his situation into the language ERISA regulators and general counsel offices actually respond to.
There’s a less comfortable layer here too. Grant had to do all of this — hire or enlist expert help, cite the C.F.R., demand a litigation hold on internal records — just to get the process ERISA already promises every plan member by law: a full and fair review, decided by someone qualified, free of algorithmic shortcuts. Most people denied a surgery their doctor says they need don’t know these regulations exist, let alone have the resources or stamina to invoke them. That gap is the real story underneath both of these cases. The system shouldn’t require this level of sophistication to work as designed. It just doesn’t work reliably without it.
II’ll be watching to see whether Grant actually gets his laminoplasty on October 14 with Dr. Bae in the room.
Through all of my massive insurance fights, I have filed everything through the proper channels and sent emails directly to BCBS CEOs, medical directors, and even legal.
Some denials are so egregious that the executives need to see them. They need to see the despicable arguments, the flawed rationale, and the real-world consequences behind decisions to deny medically necessary care.
Sometimes the people at the top need to see exactly what is happening at the bottom.
As another comment of mine today, I'm not on topic, but I feel it is of utmost utility and importance to keep the wonky and highly intelligent "HEALTH CARE un-covered" audience fully apprised.
I will update my prior comment here, on critical ACA enrollment data suppression by Dr. Oz's CMS, which is ongoing.
DATA SUPPRESSION OF MONTHLY UPDATES BY CMS ON ACA COVERAGE LOSSES:
Data after February 2026 still has not been released as of right now: 10/1/26 12:10PM EDT, and is supposed to be here:
https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/health-insurance-marketplace/health-insurance-exchanges-monthly-effectuated-enrollment
The last update of the data was the Feb 2026 enrollment status, which the page indicates was posted on its last update date of 6/26/26.
The page is supposed to be updated with additional data monthly, but the page is unchanged since 6/26/26.
Data for March is now two months late, April data is now a month late. May data is also overdue. (June data is also due before the Nov 3, 2026 midterms.)
(The data is expected to show increasing coverage losses, estimated to rise from a loss of 2.6 million people as of Feb 2026, rising gradually, month-by-month, to maybe 5 million by end of year. That loss is from about 22 million people with coverage in 2025.)
For details, I reference you to my own recent post:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/dr-ozs-cms-delaying-data-on-aca-coverage
and note that a relevant fact in seeing the data suppression is that the total all-states-combined effectuated enrollment has been released historically by CMS, with at most a 4 month lag, going back to at least the data for July 2024. (CMS may have moved the location to cover their tracks—they took it out of the report where it usually was starting data for Jan 2026! I have links making one able to verify the prior data release in my post.)
Otherwise, if you’re interested in what data and estimates are available—there is some actual data from a few state exchanges going a few months beyond February 2026, there are links to that in my post, including to a nice compilation of whatever state-exchange data after February is available, done by Charles Gaba.
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2) REMINDER OF OTHER SIGNIFICANT DECEPTIONS ON THE HEALTH CARE CUTS OF LAST YEAR:
With the election approaching, I do wish to remind people that the current suppression of data by Dr. Oz and his CMS on the effects of the healthcare cuts of last year is not in a vacuum, but rather is accompanied by a record of serious deceptions.
a) At the end of last year, there was the Republican "talking point" that "the Democrats shut down the government to provide healthcare to illegal aliens", which was false.
I have explored the J.D. Vance contribution here:
https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-345622385
and more broadly picked up cases of the deception, including from Mike Johnson, here:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/exploring-the-mass-deception-and
if anyone is interested.
b) Dr. Oz, besides his role in suppressing the current several months of ACA data as head of CMS, has significant deceptions himself on his record. I have some cases here:
https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-345618573
including one which had the normally-mild-mannered data and policy analyst Charles Gaba opine ""PRACTICALLY EVERY WORD HE UTTERS IN THIS RESPONSE IS UTTER HORSES**T."
c) PARAGON HEALTH INSTITUTE—I’VE GOT MY DOUBTS AND SO DO OTHERS:
Many of the stories around widespread ACA fraud (with the terminology "phantom" and "ghost" enrollees) emanate from the "Paragon Health Institute" and its Dr. Brian Blase.
Dr. Blase and Paragon have long been associated with fraud findings on the ACA. which I take to be substantially a propaganda effort to discredit the ACA, and justify the taking it backward that has already happened, and further destruction of it.
I caught multiple organizations questioning the analysis skills of "Paragon" around the fraud allegations, as on this page:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/who-are-the-economic-advisors-who-5ef
I also caught another thing from Paragon, which is a graph that John Thune indicated showed the reason the Republicans could not extend the ACA expanded subsidies at the end of last year.
It's a graph labelled: "Obamacare Plan Premums Have Increased Nearly 2X Faster Than Employer-Based Plan Premiums Since 2014".
And the thing is, I'm pretty sure the graph has two major errors, or was prepared intentionally to deceive.
(When I tried to compensate for those errors, I got the ACA plan tracked on the graph--the benchmark silver plan--increasing either slightly less or slightly more than employer based plans. Not "nearly 2X faster"!)
I discussed that here, including the assertions about the error, and the case of Thune using it: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/senate-republican-leader-john-thune