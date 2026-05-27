HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
1d

We are just going to have to follow the rest of the advanced world, and put in National Health, forgetting about the private sector which has "started" to show its predatory face. Of course, to do that we would have to arrest all the lobbyists (send them to GITMO). Parasites are a threat to health.

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Lynne Morris's avatar
Lynne Morris
1d

A well-reasoned and well-written piece. Thanks.

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