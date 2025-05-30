HEALTH CARE un-covered

Papa
4h

I have zero trust in RFK Jr.! He’s hellbent on destroying everything, per direction from Trump!

Steve Auerbach MD
5m

No! No!

The alleged good stuff is entirely pre-existing, has nothing to do with MAHA (they attached themselves onto it after the fact) basic obvious evidenced based progressive stuff... pharma and insurance and big Ag as is corrupt. healthy diet and exercise (and education, housing, clean air, clean water, good work conditions, etc etc)... and we affirm all of that (because we came up with it before they attached themselves to it) without giving any credence and support for the homicidal RFK Jr (my wife and I trained some of the doctors & public health officials in American Samoa when RFJ Jr pushed anti-vax during a measles outbreak there) and his circle of wellness industry woo including the Surgeon General nominee.

But MAHA is complete b.s. and this the specific report itself is garbage AI generated filled with fictional references and numerous falsehoods.

The "full of woo wellness industry" is more fraudulent then pharma... same payola profit goals but with no oversight, regulatory protection, and twice the lying. That the same folks are cutting research funding, stopping vaccine development, making it harder to get existing vaccines, and threatening to bock publishing in legitimate journals.

None of the good stuff is going to actually get done given actual conservative movement corporatism, and the whole thing is to sucker folks in via the snake-oil hucksterism... and keep the fascism part. the only sciency part is that it b.s. m.s. phd... bullshit, more shit, piled higher and deept.

See:

https://wapo.st/45wdA6A

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/29/well/maha-report-citations.html?unlocked_article_code=1.LE8.hJmQ.G94r4UxcH6yS&smid=url-share

https://www.notus.org/health-science/make-america-healthy-again-report-citation-errors

https://digbysblog.net/2025/05/29/a-milestone-in-snake-oil/

https://digbysblog.net/2025/05/28/making-us-unhealthy-again/

https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2025/05/scientific-rigor-mortis

