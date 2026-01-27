HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sumitra's avatar
sumitra
1dEdited

How about getting rid of these middlemen who have nothing whatsoever to do with health care? Why are we trying to work around multi billion dollar grifters? Just get rid of them and develop a strong single payer system without any form of managed care with its upfront capitated payments that turn the physician into a risk bearing entity with incentives to deny care? Lets do either Fee For Service or Fee for Time for individual practitioners and strict global operating budgets for each individual institution (ie hospitals,nursing homes, dialysis centers, etc.)

Reply
Share
Shawn Schwartz's avatar
Shawn Schwartz
1d

Nice work Ron.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture