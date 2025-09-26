HEALTH CARE un-covered

David Medina
12h

WOW!!!!!

ravine
7h

and yet Michael Burry and Warren Buffet/Berkshire Hathaway are betting that UHC is too big to fail. such responsible investments /s.

