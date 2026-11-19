It’s been 13 years since the last Grand Theft Auto (GTA), long enough for the wait to become its own genre of joke. We got congressional UFO hearings before we got GTA VI. We got a second Trump administration before we got GTA VI. And somewhere along the way, the average annual premium for a family health insurance plan hit $28,303 — up from $5,332 when the original GTA was released.

If you were 10 years old when the first GTA came out in 1997, you’re about 40 now. By 2004, you could borrow somebody’s Cadillac without asking in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and in real life you were probably worrying more about getting your driver's license than paying for health insurance. By the time you were in your 20s, and GTA V was in your console, the Affordable Care Act had given young adults a way to stay on a parent’s health insurance plan until 26 — or buy coverage through the health insurance marketplaces.

During GTA V’s reign in 2013, workers with family coverage through their jobs paid an average of $4,565 a year toward their premiums. This year, they’re paying $7,471, up nearly 64% (which outpaces inflation).

When you’re playing the game, you can get hit by a Cadillac, get pistol-whipped, get shot. A few seconds later, you’re standing outside a hospital, free to do it all again as long as your homework is done. That’s GTA, not USA. In America, after you need medical attention, you go home and wait to see what the health insurer, the hospital and the ambulance company each want to charge.

While most of us are never going to get hit by a Cadillac, that doesn’t need to happen for us to understand the health care system we have found ourselves in. Even among adults with health insurance, about three in ten say they skipped or put off care they needed in the past year because of the cost. And if you did happen to find yourself under a Cadillac or on the receiving end of some blunt force trauma, the price of a basic emergency room evaluation has climbed 73% in recent years. Meanwhile, the average adjusted cost of a hospital stay topped $14,000.

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The kids who grew up playing GTA are now trying to build lives and raise families in a country where health insurance takes a bigger bite – year after year – out of American’s paychecks. And with those bites, the health insurance industry has gotten bigger, too.

When the first GTA came out in 1997, UnitedHealth Group was No. 140 on the Fortune 500; Cigna was No. 54; and Anthem and WellPoint were still years away from the merger that created what’s now Elevance Health. On the 2026 list, UnitedHealth is No. 3, behind only Amazon and Walmart; Cigna is No. 14; and Elevance is No. 18.

As I said above, the kids who were 10 when the first GTA was released are pushing 40 now. I’m around that age and part of that cohort. We’re getting eaten alive by the health care system that we inherited, but now we’re old enough to have a say in what comes next for American health care.

Today, a new group of 10-year-olds will play GTA for the first time. They’re our younger brothers, our cousins and our kids. We deserve better and so do they. Like us, those kids deserve to grow into a country (and a health care system) that they can depend on when things go bad for them and for the families they may someday have.

If history tells us anything, it’s that it may be a long time before the next Grand Theft Auto is released. Here’s to making sure we get a better health care system before GTA VII.