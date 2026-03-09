There is a pattern in American policy that repeats itself so often it begins to feel inevitable. A public program succeeds against the odds. It proves that government can solve complex problems. Private companies recognize both a threat and an opportunity. Lobbyists descend on Washington. And gradually the successful public system is dismantled or replaced with a privatized alternative that costs more and often works worse.

The story of the Veterans Affairs (VA) electronic health record system, VistA, follows this pattern almost perfectly.

Long before Silicon Valley discovered “health tech,” clinicians and programmers inside the Department of Veterans Affairs built one of the most sophisticated electronic medical record systems in the world. The system, formally known as the Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture (VistA), emerged from decades of collaboration between physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and programmers who designed software around the realities of medical practice rather than the requirements of billing systems.

Its clinician interface, the Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS), allowed doctors to view medications, labs, vitals, and clinical notes on a single screen and quickly enter orders using keyboard shortcuts and customizable templates. Because the VA operates outside the fee-for-service insurance system, VistA was not built primarily to maximize billing codes or documentation for insurers. It was built to help clinicians take care of patients.

The result was a system that doctors consistently found easier to use than most commercial alternatives. In a large Medscape physician survey involving roughly 15,000 physicians, the VA’s VistA system ranked as the most usable electronic health record platform, outperforming numerous commercial systems produced by major health IT vendors.

Its reputation was strong enough that during the drafting of the Affordable Care Act, some policymakers considered using VistA as a model for modernizing American medical records and even explored the possibility of making the system freely available to physicians nationwide.

Share

VistA did far more than streamline physician workflows. It helped transform the VA into one of the highest-performing health systems in the United States.

Because the system captured structured clinical data across a nationwide network of hospitals and clinics, clinicians and researchers could track outcomes for millions of patients over decades. The VA used VistA to build chronic disease registries for diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease and implemented automated clinical reminders that prompted physicians to order preventive screenings and vaccinations.

WATCH NOW:

The Wall Street Chameleon: Big Insurance at an Inflection Point | EP 1

In Episode 1 of the HEALTH CARE un-covered Show, we examine what may be an inflection point in the health insurance reform debate. Plus, we’re joined by pollster Madeline Conway of Impact Research.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, under VA Under Secretary for Health Kenneth Kizer, these tools contributed to dramatic improvements in quality across the system. Studies published in journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine found that the VA was outperforming many private-sector health systems on measures including preventive care, chronic disease management, and medication safety.

The system also pioneered innovations that later became standard across medicine. VistA introduced barcode medication administration systems that dramatically reduced medication errors. It implemented early clinical decision support tools that warned physicians about dangerous drug interactions and allergies. Doctors entered orders electronically years before computerized physician order entry became common in private hospitals.

Because the VA operates as a single integrated health system, VistA also created one of the largest longitudinal clinical datasets in the world. That infrastructure enabled major research initiatives such as the Million Veteran Program, a massive genomic research effort linking genetic data with decades of clinical records to study diseases ranging from cancer to PTSD.

World-class innovation

In many ways, VistA represented the best of American public-sector innovation: a system developed by public servants that quietly improved care for millions of people while advancing medical research.

Other countries recognized its potential. Versions of VistA have been adapted or implemented in Finland, Denmark, Germany and elsewhere. Policymakers in those countries saw the value of a publicly developed clinical information system that could serve as national infrastructure.

Given that history, the natural path forward would have been modernization and expansion.

Instead, the United States chose to abandon it.

The Department of Veterans Affairs did not replace its homegrown VistA electronic health record through an open competition. Instead, the agency invoked a rarely used “public interest” exception to federal procurement rules and awarded a sole-source contract to Cerner, now part of Oracle Corporation, to deploy its commercial Millennium platform across the VA health system. Officials justified the decision by arguing that adopting the same system used by the U.S. Department of Defense would improve interoperability between active-duty service members and veterans. But the move did not occur in a political vacuum. Former VA Secretary David Shulkin later described intense pressure from the White House and outside advisers to move quickly toward a commercial vendor and abandon VistA. Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, pushed for aligning the VA’s record system with the Department of Defense platform, which used Cerner software. At the same time, a trio of unofficial advisers connected to Mar-a-Lago—Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, physician Bruce Moskowitz, and attorney Marc Sherman—were reported to have exerted unusual influence over VA policy and strongly supported the Cerner transition. The result was a rapid decision to commit roughly $10 billion over ten years to replace a government-built system that had been quietly outperforming many commercial alternatives for decades.

Billions of tax dollars squandered

But the $10 billion figure represented only the vendor contract. Once infrastructure upgrades, implementation costs, and program management were included, the total cost of the project began to rise dramatically. The VA now estimates that replacing VistA will cost roughly $37 billion, and independent analyses suggest the full lifecycle cost could approach $50 billion. Even more striking, the federal government has already spent roughly $12–13 billion on the effort while the system has been deployed at only a handful of VA hospitals.

By comparison, experts familiar with the system have estimated that maintaining and modernizing VistA itself would cost on the order of $200 million per year—a small fraction of the tens of billions now being spent to replace it. Over the same ten-year period as the Oracle contract, that modernization effort would have totaled roughly $2 billion, meaning the government chose a path potentially 20 to 25 times more expensive than updating the system it already owned

Due to the award to Cerner being made without a bidding process, many of the solicitation documents are not publicly available. The contract documents that are publicly available suggest that the government attempted to prevent the most obvious misuse of veterans’ medical records. Task orders require that sensitive data remain within VA-approved systems and that contractors comply with federal privacy laws and cybersecurity rules. However, the documents available in public repositories, award notices and selected statements of work, leave significant gaps making it difficult to determine whether analytic tools or algorithms refined using VA clinical data could later be incorporated into the vendor’s commercial products.

This ambiguity illustrates a deeper structural problem in the privatization of public digital infrastructure. Federal procurement rules were designed to prevent contractors from selling government data outright. They were not designed to address the more subtle ways in which private firms can learn from the systems they operate in the age of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

When a company runs the software platform for one of the largest integrated health systems in the world, it gains exposure to enormous volumes of clinical workflows, operational metrics, and population-scale health patterns. Even if raw patient data never leaves the system, the insights derived from those data can inform the development of proprietary software, analytics tools, and artificial intelligence systems. Over time, that creates a quiet transfer of value: a public health system generating knowledge that helps refine technology products that will ultimately be sold back to the broader health care industry.

Meanwhile, the system that replaced VistA has struggled.

At early deployment sites, clinical productivity dropped sharply as providers struggled to adapt to the new software. Government Accountability Office reviews have found that many clinicians believe the new electronic health record increases patient safety risks and reduces operational efficiency. Hundreds of system outages and major incidents have been reported, and watchdog investigations have linked software failures to disruptions in patient care.

All of this raises a profound question: why replace a functioning public system with a proprietary one that appears to perform worse?

The deeper tragedy is that we squandered the opportunity to build something extraordinary.

What could have been

A modernized national version of VistA could have created a truly interoperable health record infrastructure for the United States. Every American could have had a single longitudinal medical record accessible across hospitals and clinics. Doctors would see complete patient histories rather than fragmented records scattered across incompatible systems. Patients would use a single portal instead of juggling accounts across multiple hospital networks.

Such a system could also support powerful public health capabilities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan demonstrated how integrating health records with travel data could help identify patients at risk based on symptoms and exposure history and guide public health responses.

The United States had the technological foundation to build something like that decades ago.

Instead, we dismantled it.

The story of VistA reflects a recurring pattern in American policy. When a public program succeeds, it threatens entrenched private interests. Those interests mobilize lobbying power and political influence. Gradually the successful public system is replaced with a privatized alternative.

Privatization is rarely about efficiency.

More often, it is about revenue streams.

VistA represented something rare: a technological achievement built by public servants that improved care, advanced research and demonstrated what government can accomplish when it invests in its own capabilities.

Rather than build upon that success, we abandoned it.

And now veterans and taxpayers are now paying the price.