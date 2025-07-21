[VIDEO] Welcome to the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group

Last week the Center for Health & Democracy published the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group – a first-of-its-kind look at the largest health care conglomerate in the world.

UnitedHealth Group has transformed itself from a small regional U.S.-based health insurer into one of the world’s largest and most complex health care conglomerates—now operating in nearly every country, with more than 400,000 employees and $400 billion in annual revenue as of 2024. Its rapid growth has been driven by an aggressive and largely opaque strategy of vertical integration and acquisition, blurring the lines between insurer and provider.

The company now owns or controls nearly 2,700 subsidiaries, including over 90,000 clinicians, giving it influence over much of the U.S. health insurance market (including Medicare, Medicaid and the U.S. military as well as the commercial market) and 10% of the physician workforce.

FULL WRITE-UP ON THE SUNLIGHT REPORT

Nearly 30% of its revenue is internal, reflecting business done between its own subsidiaries — a major increase from 16% in 2010, when the Affordable Care Act was passed, to 27.4% in 2024, according to the company’s own financial reports. These "intercompany eliminations" underscore UnitedHealth Group’s internal complexity and the potential opacity of its financials.

Here are the key findings from the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group:

As of the Q3 2024, UnitedHealth was composed of 2,694 distinct legal entities , a tenfold increase over the past decade.

As of the Q4 2024, UnitedHealth had more than 400,000 employees and operated in almost every country in the world , reporting 2024 revenue of $400.3 billion.

UnitedHealth now employs or has contractual ties with more than 90,000 doctors (10% of the entire U.S. physician workforce).

As a result of its vertical integration strategy, almost 30% of total company revenue is now generated by internal business entities , with profits shifting between its insurance arm, which is regulated by state and federal agencies, and its less regulated health care delivery arm.

Clinical subsidiaries, including physician groups and home care organizations now comprise most of its legal structure.

If you are interested in learning more about how to use this report to advance your fight for a better health care system, sign up here to get connected with the CHD Advocacy Team and join us in shedding light on America’s biggest health care conglomerate.