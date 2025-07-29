[VIDEO] Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group: 5 Things to Know

Earlier this month, the Center for Health & Democracy published the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group – detailing the nearly 2,700 entities that make up UnitedHealth Group, the largest health care conglomerate in the world.

Despite its size and all that the Sunlight Report reveals about UnitedHealth Group, the corporate structure and financial reporting lack adequate transparency. The company's public disclosures often obscure the specific roles, geographies and operations of its subsidiaries, making it difficult for policymakers, regulators, providers and consumers to fully grasp how UnitedHealth Group’s operations affect access to care, quality and affordability.

Notable recent acquisitions include:

Change Healthcare ($8B)

LHC Group ($5.4B)

Landmark Health ($3.5B)

DaVita Medical Group ($3.4B)

The implications are profound: UnitedHealth Group is now positioned to influence or control nearly every step of a patient's cradle-to-grave journey—from insurance coverage, to point of care, to billing and payment. Yet the public remains largely unaware of the scope and stakes of this corporate consolidation.

Here are the five things you need to know about the report itself and it’s findings: