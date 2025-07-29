[VIDEO] Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group: 5 Things to Know

Earlier this month, the Center for Health & Democracy published the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group – detailing the nearly 2,700 entities that make up UnitedHealth Group, the largest health care conglomerate in the world.
Despite its size and all that the Sunlight Report reveals about UnitedHealth Group, the corporate structure and financial reporting lack adequate transparency. The company's public disclosures often obscure the specific roles, geographies and operations of its subsidiaries, making it difficult for policymakers, regulators, providers and consumers to fully grasp how UnitedHealth Group’s operations affect access to care, quality and affordability.
Notable recent acquisitions include:
Change Healthcare ($8B)
LHC Group ($5.4B)
Landmark Health ($3.5B)
DaVita Medical Group ($3.4B)
The implications are profound: UnitedHealth Group is now positioned to influence or control nearly every step of a patient's cradle-to-grave journey—from insurance coverage, to point of care, to billing and payment. Yet the public remains largely unaware of the scope and stakes of this corporate consolidation.
Read the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group on mobile. Dive into the complete list of over 2,600 entities on desktop.
Here are the five things you need to know about the report itself and it’s findings:
There’s never been a report like this. The Sunlight Report is the closest thing yet to a complete picture of the vast network of subsidiaries that make up UnitedHealth Group.
UnitedHealth Group is huge. Thanks to an aggressive vertical integration strategy through mergers, acquisitions, and creating subsidiaries – UnitedHealth Group has increased its size by 10x over the last decade.
UnitedHealth Group is international. As of Q4 2024, UnitedHealth Group operates in almost every country in the world – from Brazil and Peru to China and India.
UnitedHealth Group is clearly not just a health insurer. The report lists at least 2000 of UHG’s subsidiaries as part of their clinical operations. In real world terms: it’s led UnitedHealth to now employing (or having close ties) with more than 90,000 doctors – 10% of the entire U.S. physician workforce.
The research comes from public information. The report pulls from the company’s Schedule Y filings which are documents the company is required to file with state regulators. Anyone can look at our source data.
Share this post