HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
Oct 15

The number that stops me isn't 2,807 — it's 26 million. The Alegeus acquisition means the same conglomerate that already collects the premiums, owns the PBM, the pharmacies and the physician practices now also administers the health savings accounts patients are supposed to use to pay their own way. From the pharmacy counter, that completes a circle worth naming: one corporate structure decides what your plan covers, what your pharmacy gets reimbursed, what shows up in your doctor's office, and now how your own health savings dollars flow. I see the seams of that arrangement every day — the prior auth arriving from the same company that owns the prescriber, the reimbursement pressure on the independent pharmacy across the street, the patient who thinks they're choosing when the choices were already made upstream. Consolidation doesn't just reduce competition; it moves the point of accountability so far inward that it's invisible. Reports like this matter precisely because they make the structure visible. Who else has felt the consolidation from the patient's side of the counter?

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Leo Selm's avatar
Leo Selm
Oct 15

Sherman Anti Trust Act.....Nobody sees the monopoly????

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