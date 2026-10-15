The Center for Health & Democracy has released the latest edition of its Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group, revealing 2,807 entities that make up the world’s largest health care conglomerate, including 376 additional entities identified since the report’s initial release in July 2025.

CHECK OUT THE SUNLIGHT REPORT

The Sunlight Report is a first-of-its-kind project that uses publicly available regulatory filings and other records to document UnitedHealth’s sprawling and often opaque corporate structure, shedding light on the company’s growing influence over American health care.

The October 2026 update finds that UnitedHealth’s rapid acquisition growth has slowed considerably, although its vast network of insurance companies, physician practices, surgery centers, pharmacies and other health care businesses remains largely intact.

The report highlights UnitedHealth’s $3 billion acquisition of Alegeus Technologies, which administers health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts and other health benefit accounts for more than 26 million people. The deal gives UnitedHealth a greater role in managing patients’ own health care dollars, in addition to the insurance premiums it already collects. All at a time, mind you, when HSAs and other “savings vehicles” are being considered by Republicans in Washington as part of a potential health care plan.

It also examines entities that have left UnitedHealth’s corporate structure, including medical practices the company has shuttered, international businesses it has sold and required divestments under federal antitrust settlements.

The Sunlight Report has already had impact

Since its initial publication, the Sunlight Report has attracted national attention, including coverage on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The American Prospect, Becker’s Healthcare and others. The report’s findings were submitted to Congress during a July 2025 Senate hearing and has since been cited in Senator Chuck Grassley’s investigation into UnitedHealth, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s correspondence with CMS, federal securities filings and congressional legislation aimed at limiting insurers’ ownership of medical practices.

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As UnitedHealth continues to reshape its business, the Sunlight Report provides journalists, policymakers, researchers and the public with a resource for understanding the company’s reach and holding it accountable.

Explore the latest Sunlight Report at sunlightreportinsurance.com.