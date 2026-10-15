The Center for Health & Democracy has released the latest edition of its Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group, revealing 2,807 entities that make up the world’s largest health care conglomerate, including 376 additional entities identified since the report’s initial release in July 2025.
The Sunlight Report is a first-of-its-kind project that uses publicly available regulatory filings and other records to document UnitedHealth’s sprawling and often opaque corporate structure, shedding light on the company’s growing influence over American health care.
HEALTH CARE un-covered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The October 2026 update finds that UnitedHealth’s rapid acquisition growth has slowed considerably, although its vast network of insurance companies, physician practices, surgery centers, pharmacies and other health care businesses remains largely intact.
The report highlights UnitedHealth’s $3 billion acquisition of Alegeus Technologies, which administers health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts and other health benefit accounts for more than 26 million people. The deal gives UnitedHealth a greater role in managing patients’ own health care dollars, in addition to the insurance premiums it already collects. All at a time, mind you, when HSAs and other “savings vehicles” are being considered by Republicans in Washington as part of a potential health care plan.
It also examines entities that have left UnitedHealth’s corporate structure, including medical practices the company has shuttered, international businesses it has sold and required divestments under federal antitrust settlements.
The Sunlight Report has already had impact
Since its initial publication, the Sunlight Report has attracted national attention, including coverage on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The American Prospect, Becker’s Healthcare and others. The report’s findings were submitted to Congress during a July 2025 Senate hearing and has since been cited in Senator Chuck Grassley’s investigation into UnitedHealth, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s correspondence with CMS, federal securities filings and congressional legislation aimed at limiting insurers’ ownership of medical practices.
As UnitedHealth continues to reshape its business, the Sunlight Report provides journalists, policymakers, researchers and the public with a resource for understanding the company’s reach and holding it accountable.
Explore the latest Sunlight Report at sunlightreportinsurance.com.
The number that stops me isn't 2,807 — it's 26 million. The Alegeus acquisition means the same conglomerate that already collects the premiums, owns the PBM, the pharmacies and the physician practices now also administers the health savings accounts patients are supposed to use to pay their own way. From the pharmacy counter, that completes a circle worth naming: one corporate structure decides what your plan covers, what your pharmacy gets reimbursed, what shows up in your doctor's office, and now how your own health savings dollars flow. I see the seams of that arrangement every day — the prior auth arriving from the same company that owns the prescriber, the reimbursement pressure on the independent pharmacy across the street, the patient who thinks they're choosing when the choices were already made upstream. Consolidation doesn't just reduce competition; it moves the point of accountability so far inward that it's invisible. Reports like this matter precisely because they make the structure visible. Who else has felt the consolidation from the patient's side of the counter?
Sherman Anti Trust Act.....Nobody sees the monopoly????