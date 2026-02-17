HEALTH CARE un-covered

Donna
9h

UHG/Optum primary md’s and mostly nurse practitioners are gate keepers, they null everything you ask for. They are told to see your complaints thru a different way from medical necessity care. True Story: Patient morbidly obese with horrible swelling from mid calf to feet with discoloration and stasis ulcers with a diagnosis of diabetes. Not once told about the weight or the lower extremities addressed. One day he asked about his legs and feet and the doctor said they were ok. Confused he said to his friend who happen to be a nurse and told her about the experience. She coached him to ask this primary to show him his legs on his next visit and compare their lower extremities . He than delivered a note to this doctor asking him why he had not addressed any of the problems this patient had. The doctor than went on to explain the insurance would not cover medical weight loss and referrals to a vascular specialist. Well after a big fight and 130 pound weight loss the patient is off most of his meds but the damage to his lower extremities from their non intervention is permanent. Having a primary who is there to make sure you don’t get the care you need is what they are all about. Gatekeepeers with only one saying: it won’t be approved.

Kerry Michael Berger
4h

More attempt to prevent access to specialists so that UHC can rake in more profit off of sick American Medicare Advantage Patients. How can this company blatantly undermine Medicare and steal Patient and taxpayers' funding of the Medicare Trust Fund? Enough is enough of this public display of robbing the American people all in the name of greedy Capitalism. I wouldn't touch UHC with a ten-foot pole to be my insurance carrier. How can We The People continue to accept these illegal behaviors. Why are our duly elected politicians on both sides of the aisle so reluctant to recognize that privatized health care has been a massive failure and ripoff for everyday Americans. It is high time that politicians be forced to have the same health care as the rest of us citizens must deal with. Then maybe these politicians would act as genuine representatives of The People instead of seeking money for reelection and doing nothing for the benefit of The People. I'm also in favor of cutting their salaries so that they realize they are NOT a protected class, and have no need of being a protected class of people just because they possess law degrees. Their entitlement is profoundly disgusting.

