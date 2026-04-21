HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerry Michael Berger's avatar
Kerry Michael Berger
5h

United Health should not be a for-profit business organization. They should only be a nonprofit like Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kaiser. These insurance giants cannot be trusted to put the interests of patients first. They have lost all credibility as they have been scamming Medicare (Dis)Advantage policies and ripping off both patients and US Taxpayers lying about being legitimate policies. Running these organizations for profit has failed miserably and the American People are fed up with Congress and the Senate kissing the posterior ends of these corrupt corporate entities. Enough is enough. I don't give a damn about how shareholders have gained value off of investing in these companies. These investors don't realize that healthcare is a human right not a privilege, and the sooner they get on the bandwagon, we can become more competitive with other advanced democratic nations in terms of providing affordable healthcare to the American People.

Reply
Share
lynne gillooly's avatar
lynne gillooly
3h

I agree tat Medicare for All is the best solution but this powerful insurance industry will not go quietly into the night without a huge fight. Since they use their power and wealth to buy our politicians NOTHING will change until private money is out of politics and Citizens United repealed. What we could try to do is offer all Americans a Public Option. They can still choose private insurance if they don't trust the Public Option. This step could open the door towards Universal Care or at least force private insurers to compete for our business.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture