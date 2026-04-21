Key Takeaways

In the first quarter of 2026, UnitedHealth Group:

Reported total revenues of $111.7 billion, compared with $109.6 billion in Q1 2025 and $44.5 billion in Q1 2016

Reported earnings from operations of $9.0 billion, compared with $9.1 billion in Q1 2025 and $3.0 billion in Q1 2016

Reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.23 — beating the Wall Street consensus of $6.57, the average estimate of analysts surveyed before the report, by 66 cents, or roughly 11% — the widest earnings beat margin since the first quarter of 2021

Raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $18.25, up $0.50 from the prior target of greater than $17.75

Recorded intercompany eliminations of $39.5 billion — money routed from its health plan enrollees’ premiums to physician practices, pharmacies and other businesses it owns — compared with $38.9 billion in Q1 2025 and $11.1 billion in Q1 2016

Reported a medical loss ratio of 83.9%, down from 84.8% in Q1 2025 — and well below the analyst estimate of 85.5%

Lost 965,000 Medicare Advantage members in a single quarter, bringing MA enrollment to 7.555 million

Lost 220,000 Medicaid members, bringing Medicaid enrollment to 7.160 million

UnitedHealth Group’s stock is surging today – up almost 9% by noon to north of $350 a share — after the nation’s largest health insurer reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.23 per share, easily beating the Wall Street consensus of $6.57. Investors loved that and also the fact that the company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to greater than $18.25 per share, up $0.50 from its prior target.

So Wall Street got what it wanted. The question worth asking is what it cost — and who paid.

To understand how the company got there, let’s start with the medical loss ratio — the percentage of premium revenue the company spent actually paying medical claims. UnitedHealth reported a medical loss ratio of 83.9% for the first quarter, down from 84.8% a year ago — and well below the analyst estimate of 85.5%. From Wall Street’s perspective, that is an improvement: the company spent a smaller share of its premium revenue paying for its health plan enrollees’ care, and kept more of it as profit. (A lower ratio means the company is spending less of your premium dollar on your care and keeping more for itself and its shareholders. That is what Wall Street celebrated Tuesday morning.)

One way UnitedHealth achieved its MLR and EPS goals was by dumping many of its oldest, sickest and poorest health plan enrollees.

In the first quarter of 2026, UnitedHealth shed 965,000 Medicare Advantage members and 220,000 Medicaid members. When your sickest and most expensive members leave your rolls, your medical costs as a percentage of premiums tend to go down. That is margin recovery, which investors loved, but for those 1.185 million people, it means a loss of coverage or a scramble to find another insurer.

Who Got Left Behind

UnitedHealth ended the first quarter of 2026 with:

7.555 million Medicare Advantage enrollees — down 965,000 from 8.445 million at yearend 2025

7.160 million Medicaid members — down 220,000 from yearend 2025, down 410,000 from Q1 2025

30.065 million commercial enrollees, essentially flat from last year but fewer than 10 years ago.

Ten years ago, in the first quarter of 2016, UnitedHealthcare served 3.53 million Medicare Advantage enrollees, 5.45 million Medicaid members and 30.4 million commercial enrollees.

That means that in a decade, Medicare Advantage enrollment more than doubled — from 3.53 million to a peak of more than 8 million — as UnitedHealth made an enormous bet on government-funded coverage for seniors. Commercial enrollment, meanwhile, has gone precisely nowhere. In the first quarter of 2016, the company covered 335,000 more people in its commercial plans than it did in the first quarter of this year – 30.4 million and 30.065 million respectively – even as the U.S. population grew by 18 million people.

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Every person added to UnitedHealth’s rolls over the past decade was a Medicare Advantage enrollee or a Medicaid member — a senior or a low-income American whose coverage is paid for almost entirely by taxpayers. But now, having built its business around those government programs, the company is deliberately shrinking them to recover the profit margins it promised Wall Street.

Tim Noel, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, said it plainly on Tuesday’s call: “Our 2026 approach prioritized margin recovery and product stability, with a deliberate trade-off on membership growth, particularly in Medicare and commercial markets.”

Translation: The 965,000 seniors who left UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage rolls in the first quarter were not lost to competition or chance. They were traded — deliberately — for margin. The company made a choice about whose coverage was worth keeping and whose was not. That choice is what Wall Street celebrated Tuesday morning.

And that’s just the start of the culling. The company projected it will lose 1.3 million Medicare Advantage members for the full year.

UnitedHealth’s Medicaid enrollment fell by 220,000 in the first quarter, bringing its total to 7.160 million. The earnings release attributed the decline “primarily” to “early impact of state eligibility changes” — a jargony phrase that covers a significant amount of human disruption. Some of those losses reflect UnitedHealth’s own deliberate decision to exit contracts in states where rates didn’t cover the cost of care — part of the same margin recovery strategy driving the Medicare Advantage contraction. Others reflect the ongoing unwinding of pandemic-era enrollment expansions, as states continue tightening eligibility redeterminations that began after the public health emergency ended.

(What’s coming is likely to be worse. The Republican reconciliation law signed last year imposes new work requirements on Medicaid enrollees, more frequent eligibility checks every six months instead of annually, and restrictions on certain immigrant classifications — all phasing in by the end of 2026. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the law will ultimately strip coverage from 8.6 million people nationally. Those losses have not yet shown up in full in quarterly enrollment tables.)

The Guidance Raise — and What It Means

When a health insurer raises its full-year profit guidance, Wall Street celebrates. When UnitedHealth raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook from greater than $17.75 to greater than $18.25 on Tuesday, it was sending a signal to investors: The turnaround is working.

It is also worth remembering where that guidance started. In December 2024, UnitedHealth told investors it expected to earn between $29.50 and $30.00 per share in 2025. By April 2025, it had slashed that to $26.00–$26.50. By the end of 2025, the actual figure was $16.35. Now, for 2026, it is targeting greater than $18.25 — which would be the lowest adjusted EPS since 2020 if achieved, and about 39% below what it was promising shareholders just 16 months ago.

And even as the company raises its 2026 outlook, it is already warning investors about 2027. CFO Wayne DeVeydt acknowledged to Barron’s that the recently finalized 2027 Medicare Advantage rate increase of 2.48% “didn’t fully address what we’re seeing in medical trend.”

Translation: UnitedHealth will still have to make benefit cuts for its remaining Medicare Advantage members next year. The recovery is real. It is also partial, temporary and being built, quarter by quarter, on the backs of the people the company covers.

Buying back stock while cutting more than a million Americans adrift

On the question of capital deployment, DeVeydt told analysts Tuesday that the $2 billion stock buyback — which the company expects to complete by the end of the second quarter — was accelerated because of the “deep intrinsic value discount at which our shares are currently trading.” That is the company’s way of saying that executives think the stock is currently cheap, so they’re buying back shares, which artificially boost earnings per share, for the benefit of its shareholders.

The Self-Dealing Number Nobody Talks About

There is a line in UnitedHealth’s financial statements that receives almost no attention in mainstream earnings coverage. It is labeled as “eliminations” and appears in the segment revenue table, beneath the UnitedHealthcare and Optum revenue totals.

In Q1 2026, UnitedHealth classified $39.5 billion of its revenues as intercompany eliminations — money that flowed from its health plan enrollees’ premiums to physician practices, pharmacies and other provider businesses it owns through its Optum division. In Q1 2025 that number was $38.9 billion. In Q1 2016 it was $11.1 billion.

That is a 256% increase in a decade — far outpacing the company’s overall revenue growth of roughly 151% over the same period.

(Here is what that number means in plain English. When UnitedHealthcare pays a claim that goes to an Optum-owned doctor’s office or pharmacy, that payment counts as revenue for both divisions. To avoid counting it twice in the company’s consolidated results, UnitedHealth subtracts it as an “elimination.” The elimination figure is, in effect, a measure of how much of your premium — and how much of what Medicare and Medicaid pay on your behalf — flows to businesses that UnitedHealth both insures and owns. Banking regulators call that self-dealing and prohibit it. In health care, at UnitedHealth Group’s scale, it is the business model.)

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As we have reported previously, UnitedHealth pays the physician practices it owns 17% more on average than it pays independent physicians — and up to 61% more in markets where it is dominant.

Optum: The Division That Was Supposed to Be the Future

Optum didn’t exist as a named division until 2011. By 2024 it was generating more in earnings from operations — $16.7 billion — than UnitedHealthcare’s insurance business. That had never happened before in the company’s history.

But then last year, as Medicare Advantage costs spiraled beyond what the company expected and could control and the federal government cracked down on some abuses in the MA program, Optum Health alone recorded an operating loss of $278 million for the year — down from $7.8 billion in earnings just twelve months earlier. In Q1 2026, Optum Health posted adjusted earnings from operations of $1.3 billion — recovering but still well below the margins the division was delivering before Medicare payment changes hit.

One of the ways the company will be improving margins in the MA business is by dropping many of the PPO MA plans in favor of HMOs, which are far more restrictive and have much smaller provider networks.

Tim Noel, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, on the HMO shift and network actions:

“In the Medicare Advantage space,” as UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel told analysts today, “our product positioning is leaning more towards HMO-based products as a means to be able to better manage outlier activity... we have better tools to early identify some of the outlier patterns that we are seeing that were trend drivers inside of 2025, and we engage early with clinical programs, with payment integrity programs, and also in certain cases take network actions, which we have done, to be able to address those things.”

Translation: PPO plans give seniors the freedom to see a broader range of doctors. HMO plans restrict members to smaller networks — and give the company tighter control over who gets care and how much of it. “Outlier activity” means physicians whose patients generate costs above what the company’s models predict. “Network actions, which we have done” means dropping those physicians from the plan. If your doctor has been identified as an outlier and removed from UnitedHealth’s network, you can either find a new in-network doctor or pay significantly more to keep seeing the one you have. The company frames this as managing costs. For patients, it means fewer choices — and for some, losing the physician who knows their history.

Noel also described prior authorization as “a critically important tool for eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse, and for helping ensure patient safety and quality care,” while simultaneously announcing the company’s goal to reduce medical prior authorizations by 30% or more by year end — with 95% of requests now electronic and 50% processed in real time.

Translation: The company said it is automating prior authorization at scale while simultaneously claiming it is reducing it. There will be fewer human reviewers but faster decisions. A 30% reduction target that does not address what happens to the 70% of requests that remain, or whether the shift to AI-driven review produces more denials in categories not covered by the announced reductions. The company’s own PreCheck tool — which processes prescription prior authorization in under 30 seconds — shows what “real time” means in practice: an algorithm, not a clinician, making the call.

The Machine Behind the Numbers

UnitedHealth’s chief digital officer outlined the company’s AI investment on Tuesday’s call in more detail than the company has previously disclosed publicly. The company said it has devoted $1.5 billion to AI and that the AI budget breaks roughly into thirds: one-third building AI products through OptumInsight for external clients, and two-thirds deployed across the company’s own internal operations.

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The internal applications are especially worth keeping an eye on. A generative AI chatbot called Avery is being rolled out to answer member questions for more than 20 million UnitedHealthcare members by year end. Executives said prior authorization requests are now 95% electronic, with half processed in real time.\, and that an OptumRx PreCheck tool cuts prescription approval time from more than eight hours to under thirty seconds — with a claimed 68% reduction in denials from missing information and an 88% reduction in appeals. A platform called Optum Real handles claim adjudication and coverage validation at half a billion transactions so far this year, reducing what the company calls “manual contact costs” by 76%. The company says more than 80% of consumer contacts are now handled through digital channels and that it expects a conservative 2:1 return on these AI investments, with many paying back within 12 to 18 months.

Translation: UnitedHealth is replacing human judgment with automated systems across virtually every function that touches patient care — prior authorization, claims adjudication, coverage validation, member questions. A chatbot will answer coverage questions for 20 million members. An algorithm processes your prescription authorization in 30 seconds. A platform handles your claim without a human reviewer. The company calls this modernization. The question worth asking is: Who do you call when Avery gets it wrong? Based on what we know about the industry’s appeal rate — less than 1% of denied claims are ever contested — most people don’t call anyone. They accept the answer the machine gave them and move on. That is not an accident – it is the design.

A Wall Street Beat Built on a Collapsed Baseline

It is worth remembering what triggered the collapse this recovery is responding to. In Q1 2025, UnitedHealth reported $9.1 billion in earnings from operations — a record at the time — and simultaneously slashed its full-year profit outlook, sending the stock down 22% in a single day and erasing $110 billion in market value. The company’s cardinal sin was not failing to make money. It was failing to make as much money as it had told shareholders to expect.

The stock reached an all-time high of $630.73 on November 11, 2024. Even with a surge to around $350 a share, it remains down nearly 46% from that peak in roughly 17 months. The beat recovered some of that ground but it did not change the underlying arithmetic of what happened, or the choices the company made to get here.

The beat UnitedHealth reported this morning was real — but it was assembled from specific, deliberate choices: shed the Medicare Advantage members whose care cost more than their premiums generated; reprice aggressively across every line of business; shift members from PPO plans to HMOs with narrower networks; use AI to identify high-cost physicians and remove them from networks; consolidate from 18 electronic medical record systems to three; and invest $1.5 billion in AI and automation to reduce operating costs.

Those are legitimate business decisions. They are also decisions with consequences for specific people — the 965,000 seniors who left UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage rolls in the first quarter, the 220,000 Medicaid members who are no longer covered by the company, the physicians removed from Optum’s network as “outliers,” the patients whose prior authorization requests are now processed in 30 seconds by an algorithm rather than reviewed by a clinician.

As we reported last summer after a months-long research project, UnitedHealth Group has nearly 2,700 subsidiaries — most of them health care delivery businesses, not insurance. Its intercompany eliminations have grown from $11.1 billion in Q1 2016 to $39.5 billion today, a 256% increase that far outpaces its revenue growth. Every enrollment loss this quarter was a deliberate act of margin recovery, not a market failure.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — Senators Josh Hawley and Elizabeth Warren, and Representatives Buddy Carter and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez— are asking whether any company should be allowed to simultaneously own health insurance plans, pharmacy benefit managers, physician practices, AI platforms and data businesses at this scale. The DOJ has an active criminal investigation concerning the company’s participation in the Medicare program. Those questions did not go away this morning. They were simply drowned out by the sound of the stock going up.