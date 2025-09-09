HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian Pean MD, MS's avatar
Christian Pean MD, MS
2h

Very well written article and appreciate this coverage. This is exactly what I feared would happen after listening to their recent earnings call. There will be a huge void in care if this trend continues, and mounting costs for patients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margaret Mckibben's avatar
Margaret Mckibben
30m

We need universal health care

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture